Jenelle Evans And David Eason Reportedly Not Getting Back Together: ‘The Divorce Is Still Happening’

Jenelle Evans announced she was leaving David Eason last year after two years of marriage. Since then, she has moved to Nashville and seemingly started over, but recently the former Teen Mom 2 star has been spotted out and about with her estranged husband. While some believe the two have reconciled, a new report from E! News reveals that the divorce is reportedly still happening.

A source spoke to the site and explained what is going on saying, “Despite being out with David in Nashville, the divorce is still happening. There is no real change to their relationship situation. They are co-parenting.”

The two share 3-year-old daughter Ensley together. The former reality show star is also a mom to her son Jace, who resides with Jenelle’s mother in North Carolina, and a young son Kaiser, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith.

Reportedly, the couple have “no plans” to reconcile.

It wasn’t just David being spotted in Nashville, though, that had fans chattering. Recently, Jenelle was back in North Carolina leading some to believe she was considering returning to the home she and David once shared. The source explained that while Jenelle was back in North Carolina, it wasn’t to work things out with her estranged husband, but rather to retrieve some of her things from the house.

The source added, “Jenelle and David are getting along, but they’re working on their communication and relationship for the sake of Ensley. They are not reconciling.”

Jenelle hasn’t addressed the rumors head on, but she did speak out on Twitter earlier this week following being spotted out and about with David Eason. She took to the social networking site and urged her followers to not assume that she is or isn’t talking to someone. She further explained that only those that she keeps in her “small circle” know what is going on in her life. While she didn’t mention David by name in her tweet, the fact that she opened up about it following rumors of their reconciliation led some to believe that is what she was referring to.

She has not filmed for Teen Mom 2 in nearly a year, the network cutting ties with her last April. Some fans speculated that she could possibly return to the show after leaving David, but there is no indication that the network will bring her back. For now, Jenelle is sharing updates about her life on her social media accounts and through YouTube she makes and shares.