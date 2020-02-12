‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Hunter King Lands Lead Role In New ABC Pilot

She stars as Victor Newman’s granddaughter, Summer, on The Young and the Restless, and now Hunter King landed the lead role in a new pilot on ABC.

According to a report from SheKnows Soaps, the former Life In Pieces star will portray Abigail Lansing in a new comedy named Prospect. The new show gives a feminist twist on the Western genre.

As for King’s character, Abigail is proper and smart, but she’s also a little awkward. The chatty woman always remains positive, friendly, and hopeful as she navigates her new life as a teacher in the small town in the western prairie named Prospect. A Boston native, Abigail brings some 19th Century feminism with her to her new home. She thinks she will prepare children for the future, but that is far from what the new teacher finds when she arrives in Prospect. Instead of schoolkids, she ends up being charged with teaching adult ranch hands, which will leave Abigail with her hands full. Plus, in addition to that surprise, Abigail’s living situation is far more rustic and awkward than she expected it would be. Despite all the negatives, the hopeful teacher decides she can do some good in the small town, so she decides to stay on her own terms.

This new ABC comedy comes from I Hate My Teenage Daughter creators Sherry Bilsing-Graham and Ellen Kreamer, who will serve as the show’s writers. Plus, the director-producer The Kids are Alright and The Mick, Randall Einhorn is also on board as the show’s director. All three are also executive producers.

King took to Instagram after the news of the new pilot made headlines.

“Someone pinch me because I can’t believe this is real! I feel like the luckiest girl in the world right now. I’m so unbelievably excited to be a part of this amazing pilot. Thank you, thank you to everyone who helped make this happen! And thank you to everyone at ABC!” wrote the actress along with a screenshot of an article announcing the big news.

Y&R viewers wonder what this news might mean for Summer Newman, who just rekindled her romance with her ex-husband, Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor). Summer has been clear with her parents that she intends to pursue her ex despite the possibility of heartbreak given he’s still technically married to Lola (Sasha Calle). So far, King has not revealed how her new primetime gig might affect her job with the number one CBS Daytime drama.