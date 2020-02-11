‘Jersey Shore’ Star Snooki Congratulates Kailyn Lowry After She Posts Gender Reveal For Baby Number Four

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is pregnancy with baby number four. She recently revealed that she is having another boy and the mom-of-three took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a video of the gender reveal. The reality show star received a lot of supportive comments from her followers, including from some other reality show stars.

The video shows Kailyn holding her youngest son, Lux, while her two older boys Isaac and Lincoln are standing near their mom. Kailyn hands out confetti poppers that will reveal colored confetti indicating the gender of the unborn baby. Kail counts to three and everyone sets off their confetti canons as blue colored confetti showers down to the floor. Everyone starts cheering as the confetti hits the ground. The boys run around and play in the blue pieces. Kail manages to get them all together to pose for a picture with the blue confetti. At the end of the video, Kailyn is sitting on the floor as her two oldest boys pick up some of the blue confetti and make it rain down over their mom’s head while Kail smiles.

Within the first three hours of being posted, Kailyn’s video had over 780,000 views and plenty of comments from supportive fans.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who appears on the hit MTV reality show Jersey Shore, commented, “4 boys!! Congrats!”

Kail replied to the comment, “lawddddd. Idk how I’m going to afford to feed 4 teenage boys” adding three emojis that are laughing so hard they are crying.

Lindsie Chrisely, who co-hosts the Coffee Convos podcast, commented, “Lux dancing at the end has me dead.”

Ashley Jones, from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, wrote, “Awww another little man,” adding some heart emojis before adding, “he’s gonna be so cute.”

In the past, Kailyn has waited until the birth of her children to find out the gender. However, with baby number four she decided to find out the gender. While she hasn’t opened up about what names she may be considering for her baby, she did reveal that she plans on having a home birth, something that she did not do with her other children.

There have been rumors that Kailyn is pregnant with baby number four for quite some time, but she waited until last week to confirm the pregnancy rumors. The mom-of-three took to Instagram to announce the news, posting a photo of herself with her three boys and a picture of the ultrasound. Kail is due to have her baby in July.