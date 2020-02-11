Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Wyatt’s Heart Is Shattered

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, February 12 reveal that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will receive some terrifying news. He will deal with a range of emotions as he deals with Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) terminal diagnosis, per TV Guide.

Wyatt knew that something wasn’t right with Sally. When he spoke to Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), about it, his father thought that Sally could be suffering from a broken heart. Although Wyatt hoped that his father was correct, his intuition told him that something else was wrong with Sally.

Wyatt then made his way to Sally’s office and told her that she could count on him. He wanted the redhead to know that he would always care about her. Struggling with her own health issues, Sally shut him out. As far as she was concerned he used her to get over Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and then dumped her again.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Sally will receive her deadly diagnosis on Monday, February 10. Dr. Escobar (Monica Ruiz) will tell Sally that she only has one month left to live. Of course, she will be devastated by the news and struggle as she tries to figure out her next step. Luckily, she’ll have Katie Logan (Heather Tom) by her side.

Katie has also faced death and come out on the other side. She has experienced the anguish and torment that Sally is going through. However, she also knows that she would never have made it through without the help and support of her family and friends.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Sally doesn’t want Katie to tell anyone about her health issues, least of all Wyatt. But Katie will make the hard decision to break her vow of silence to Sally and let people know what’s going on with her. She will first tell Bill the news, and on February 10, she will break the news to Wyatt.

“No one should go through something like this alone,” Wyatt will wail. He will be reeling after Katie informs him that Sally’s life is about to be cut short. Wyatt will go through an array of feelings as he struggles to cope with the news. In fact, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Wyatt will be shattered when he realizes that Sally is going to die.

“This can’t be happening! She needs me now.”

Of course, Wyatt feels guilty for betraying Sally, for dumping her, and for believing that she would be okay without him. No doubt Katie will also let him know that Sally doesn’t want him to even know the truth and that will work on him as he realizes what he’s about to lose.