Joe Biden Says Even Mickey Mouse Could Potentially Beat Donald Trump

Though former Vice President Joe Biden might have some sharp critique for his Democratic Presidential competitor Bernie Sanders, he is saving his harshest insults for President Trump, reports Fox News. The former Delaware senator and self-proclaimed democratic socialist go head-to-head in today’s New Hampshire primary — and each is hoping to take on the president come November 2020.

Biden’s fighting words came up when the former Delaware senator was interviewed on MSNBC program Morning Joe. Sanders is currently the front-runner in New Hampshire, and his win would edge him closer to earning the nomination after a strong showing in Iowa.

More worryingly for camp Biden, national polls are showing Sanders leading Biden for the first time, with 25 percent of the vote. Meanwhile, Biden has 18 percent, was previously reported by The Inquisitr.

However, despite the numbers, Biden insisted that the race for the top of the ticket was still wide open and that there was a long time remaining for things to shake up.

“This is a marathon,” he claimed.

Biden also turned his focus onto his opponent, confessing that though he found Sanders to be a “decent guy,” he said that the Vermont senator had made a serious mistake in labeling himself a democratic socialist. The former vice president warned that the label could disenfranchise much of the electorate, particularly in the South.

“Talk about baggage, man, you know, you’re going into all the states as a democratic socialist,” Biden said. “How does somebody run and not have that label attached to them?”

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Willie Geist, one of the co-hosts of the program asked if Sanders’s embrace of the term “socialist” would hurt his chances of winning of winning the general election, should Sanders face off with President Trump.

“Would a Bernie Sanders at the top of the ticket make it more likely that Democrats would lose important swing states and Mitch McConnell would become the majority leader again?” Geist asked.

“I refuse to suggest any Democrat can lose. I think we could run Mickey Mouse against this president and have a shot,” Biden returned, earning himself a round of applause from the New Hampshire audience.

“Wow,” added co-host Mika Brzezinski.

Currently, polling supports Biden’s statement, with all the top Democratic candidates, except Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, ahead of President Trump in national polling (via Five Thirty Eight). Warren is tied with Trump in the hypothetical match-up.

That said, politicos have warned that hypothetical candidates almost always perform better in polls than established ones, and many believe that any match-up in 2020 will be highly contentious.