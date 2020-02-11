‘Today’s’ Sheinelle Jones Dropped Everything To Help Stressed Out Dylan Dreyer With Her Kids

Dylan Dreyer, who just had a baby, got real about the fact that she was really struggling.

The Today Show’s Sheinelle Jones showed the true meaning of friendship this past week after canceling a work trip in order to help her co-worker Dylan Dreyer when she needed it most. When Dreyer was especially tired, stressed, and overwhelmed with her two children, Jones dropped everything to come to her assistance, no questions asked, according to Today.

Dreyer just gave birth to her son, baby Oliver, who is called Ollie, this past month. She also has a 3-year-old son named Calvin. Dreyer reached a breaking point after an especially tough week during which Calvin was acting out and she just couldn’t get Ollie to stop crying. She got real with Jones, telling her that she was really struggling.

“This week is kind of a rock-bottom week,” Dreyer had said.

Jones has three kids of her own so she can relate to what Dreyer is dealing with. Thus, putting work aside and being there for her friend seemed like the best possible decision for her to make, she explained.

“It felt like seeing Dylan, it was like it all came back to me. You just need a friend sometimes. And Ollie was kind of gassy, so he was a little fussy, so when you’re feeling frustrated, it’s like a cluster. So, I came, I think I was a little calm.”

Jones happily took on the task of holding Ollie while giving Dreyer a chance to get herself together and make dinner.

Her Today Show co-hosts Craig Melvin and Al Roker praised Dreyer for having the the humility and strength to ask for help when she needed it, something that can be hard to do as a mom.

As difficult as having a baby at home can be, Dreyer is still full of joy over having welcomed baby Ollie into the family. Prior to announcing that she and her husband Brian Fichera were expecting a child this past year, Dreyer got open and honest about the fact that they’d been going through some tough times as a family. She had suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage and they were having a really hard time getting pregnant again.

She later said that she credits her faith for getting through it all and finally getting a healthy pregnancy, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“Every night I pray and thank God for putting us in this situation and giving us this opportunity and not having to struggle any longer than we did,” she said.