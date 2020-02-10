Janet Jackson Announces New Album, ‘Black Diamond,’ Along With North American Tour Dates

It’s an exciting day for Janet Jackson fans as the music icon has announced that she will be releasing a new studio album as well as supporting it with a world tour.

The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker took to her Instagram account to share the great news with her 4.1 million followers and it has gone down incredibly well.

“I’ve heard all your wishes and now from my lips to your ears. I’m working on my new album and going on a brand new world tour this summer! Both titled “Black Diamond”,” Jackson revealed.

The living legend continued by explaining why she decided to name her world tour and new record Black Diamond.

“Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut. I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy. There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I’m a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength.”

Jackson stated that she is very excited to share this new era with her fans that she will see them very soon on tour.

The “Miss You Much” chart-topper will kick off her world tour in Miami, Florida, and will continue across North America until August.

On the promotional tour poster, Jackson looks nothing short of incredible in a strapless white dress. The “That’s the Way Love Goes” songstress sported long dark curly hair which she pushed over to one side. She rocked a bold red lip and owned a fierce expression to the camera.

Tickets for the announced shows are set to go on sale on February 13. However, fans subscribed to her mailing list will have access to a pre-sale starting tomorrow, February 11.

According to The Official Charts, the European leg is soon to be announced.

Black Diamond will be Jackson’s first studio album since 2015’s Unbreakable. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the record became her seventh chart-topping album on the U.S. Billboard 200 and cemented her status as one of music’s biggest stars.

Jackson is one of very few acts to score herself a No. 1 album in four straight decades. With Black Diamond being released later this year, she may earn herself a new title by having a No. 1 album in five straight decades.

She has yet to announce the album artwork or release date for the forthcoming LP. However, later tonight, Jackson will make an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and may reveal more.