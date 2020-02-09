Former ‘B&B’ Writer Addresses Rumor He Was Offered ‘The Young And The Restless’ Head Writer Job

A rumor about a new The Young and the Restless head writer recently made the rounds on soap Twitter about former The Bold and the Beautiful writer Patrick Mulcahey. However, Mulcahey set the record straight after seeing the supposed details making the rounds online.

Mulcahey wrote for Y&R‘s sister soap B&B as a scriptwriter and storyline consultant for 15 years before he left last December, according to a report from SheKnows Soaps. At the time, the scribe revealed that he isn’t retiring, but planned to take a break until he picked up his next gig, which he hoped would be as good to him as his decade-and-a-half at B&B.

Recently, a rumor about Mulcahey joining the number one rated CBS Daytime drama as the head writer or a co-head writer hit Twitter.

“From a source: Patrick Mulcahey, a writer from Bold & Beautiful, has been offered the Head Writer position for Y&R. But he’s not sure if he wants the job and all the responsibility. He may agree to come on as Co-Head Writer. Stay tuned!” teased the tweet.

However, Mulcahey chimed in to set the record straight. The veteran daytime writer noted that he loved all the details about the rumor, but he insisted that none of the details of the teaser were true. Mulcahey replied that not only has he not been offered the position, but also that no discussion about it has happened.

“I am getting some DMs about this, but think about it. Y&R just got a multi-year renewal and a Writers Guild award all in the same week. I think they must be pretty happy with their writing staff. However, let me not leave the impression that I mind being gossiped about,” Mulcahey wrote in another reply to the tweet about the rumor.

One soap fan replied to the tweet hoping that Mulcahey would join General Hospital in a writing capacity while a Y&R viewer said he’d be welcomed at the sudser with open arms by the viewers.

It is difficult for head writers to please everyone who watches soap operas, and fans can be very outspoken about storylines they dislike on social media. Last year, Mal Young announced he was leaving Y&R, and later Josh Griffith joined the soap as the c0-executive producer and head writer. Many people have appreciated some of his storylines, like bringing back Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) from the dead. However, viewers have complained that storylines haven’t had the type of payoffs they expected, such as the animosity between Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Theo (Tyler Johnson) from New York City turning out to be less than thrilling. So far, there is no official news that Y&R is looking for a new head writer.