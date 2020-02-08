Mark Ruffalo’s Accidental Livestream Of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Turned Out To Be A Blessing

It’s been over two years since Mark Ruffalo accidentally live-streamed the first 10 minutes of Thor: Ragnarok on his Instagram Live. At the time it was an absolute catastrophe, but it turns out it was a blessing in disguise. Mark had already gotten in trouble several times with Marvel Cinematic Universe boss Kevin Feige for giving away spoilers, and his Livestream was the cherry on top of a very messy cake.

Mark recently reminisced on the accident during an appeared on The Graham Norton Show, the interview having been made available via YouTube. The actor explained how at first he was in trouble with the powers that be at Marvel, but later it all turned out to be okay.

“I get a call from Kevin Feige, the boss. He’s like, ‘What’re you doing, man?’ I said, ‘Kevin, it was an accident, I swear to God. They told me to use the Facebook Live, I don’t know how to use it.’ He goes, ‘You can’t do this stuff.’ I was like, ‘No, no, you’re right, sir.’ And the next day I showed up to do press, and I’m hurting. I can’t look anyone in the eyes. And I walk over to [Feige] to say sorry, and he grabs me in a bear hug, and he’s like, ‘That was genius!'”

While Mark commented that the accident happened on Facebook, it was in fact, an Instagram Livestream where he made the big error. He also explained that Feige was happy with the accident because everyone who was tuning in heard the audience laughing, which would only make people want to rush out to theaters. No footage was actually shown during the Livestream, but fans could hear the audio loud and clear.

The beginning of Ragnarok started out with a few jokes from Thor himself who is seemingly trapped in a cage in the lair of Surtur. Several jokes occur within the first few minutes of the film, as well as a battle between the God of Thunder and thousands of monsters. Ruffalo’s stream also caught Thor’s return to Asgard and the meeting of Skurge.

It wasn’t until the actor was approached by a woman at the premiere who told him what was happening that he turned the Livestream off. At the very end of the video Mark’s face can be seen as he struggles to turn off the application but he can’t help by muster a smile at his mistake.

For now, Ruffalo doesn’t have any roles the public knows about in Phase 4 or 5 of the MCU, so spoilers will definitely be kept on the down-low.