Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Protection Officers Are Reportedly ‘Fed Up’ With The Pair

Sources say bodyguards 'have lost all respect' for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be enjoying themselves in their $14 million hideaway in Vancouver, Canada, their protection officers are not quite as jovial. In fact, many have anonymously complained that they were “fed up” and “have lost all respect” for the duke and duchess due to their treatment from the formerly royal couple.

Part of the reason behind their discontent is that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly using the protection officers like their errand runners.

“They are carrying out menial tasks, like picking up takeaways and groceries,” a royal security source told The Sun.

It had previously been reported by the paper that residents had seen royal protection officers picking up orders from a local branch of coffee and fast food outlet Tim Hortons.

“They are close protection officers – and should be sticking solely to close protection rather than running errands.”

Bodyguards who protect the royals are considered one of the most prestigious law enforcement positions in the United Kingdom (per Elite UK Forces). They must undergo an “extensive” training course which includes the use of firearms, proficiency in unarmed combat, advanced driving, and emergency first aid. This is in addition to protection basics including walking in formation, venue reconnaissance, arrivals and departures, and event management.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Another source said that it reflected incredibly poorly on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that the royal protection officers were so “fed up” that they felt the need to leak their discontent about the pair.

“How many times have you ever heard of a bodyguard working with the royal family say they are fed up?” the source said.

“The answer is: never; it’s part of our training, in which absolute loyalty and discretion is enshrined, that we do not allow ourselves the luxury of a good moan about how tedious our shifts may have been, or what a pig Prince So and So may have been to us that day,” he added.

These latest rumors are far from the first that have claimed that the couple are difficult to work with, and the Sussexes have been plagued with a number of resignations from their staff, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.

Meanwhile, the duke and duchess have embarked on their mission to become financially independent from the British crown by making their first post-Megxit appearance. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the pair were keynote speakers at a JPMorgan Alternative Investment Summit held in South Beach, Miami.