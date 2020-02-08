Viral Photo Shows Wind Exposing The Sharp Line Of Donald Trump’s Spray Tan On His Face

A viral photo appears to expose the sharp line of where Donald Trump’s spray tan stops at the edge of his hair line, with critics spreading the photo around on social media.

The picture was taken on Friday as Trump returned to the White House after appearing at the North Carolina Opportunity Now Summit in Charlotte. As Trump stood outside the White House, a gust of wind blew back his hair and exposed the line where his skin abruptly changes from an orange tone to a noticeably lighter white.

Many critics, including Vox journalist Aaron Rupar, shared the picture on Twitter, with some leaving unflattering remarks. Many appeared to take glee in mocking the president, who had taken a defiant tone this week after being acquitted on both articles of impeachment after a contentious trial in the U.S. Senate. Trump held a press conference the day after the vote to claim vindication and launch attacks against both Democrats who led the process and witnesses who spoke out against him.

On Friday, Trump moved quickly to oust two of those witnesses — Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who was removed from his post on the National Security Council, and Gordon Sondland, ousted from his post as ambassador to the European Union.

This photo has not been altered. This is the president. https://t.co/nkYrU5QqVP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 8, 2020

In the wake of Trump’s apparent payback, critics appeared to revel in mocking him. And this is not the first time that Donald Trump has suffered an embarrassing moment while traveling. Back in 2018, video caught him walking up the steps to board Air Force One with a piece of toilet paper stuck to the bottom of his shoe. Like the picture of Trump’s spray tan line, the video gained popularity on social media and especially with outlets and individuals critical of Trump. The left-leaning Daily Kos even picked up on the video of the flap.

Trump’s apparent spray tan has long attracted attention, going back to his days as the star of the reality television show The Apprentice. Despite what many believe is a clear spray tan, the president officially denies that he uses anything to enhance his skin tone. The New York Times investigated his apparent spray tan and its origins, and the White House responded that the tone is just innate for the president.

“The official line from the White House, as with other matters surrounding the president’s physical health and appearance, is that Mr. Trump’s glow is the result of ‘good genes,’ ” the report noted, citing “a senior administration official who would speak only on the condition of anonymity.”