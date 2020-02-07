Andrew Yang’s CNN Town Hall Was Highest-Rated Of The Night

The ratings for CNN‘s Wednesday night town halls were released, and it appears that Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang had the highest ratings, Showbuzz Daily reports. The Venture for America founder addressed the achievement on Twitter Thursday night.

“Looks like we had the highest-rated #CNNTownHall last night – thank you #yanggang,” he tweeted. “New members joining all the time.”

Yang’s hour-long appearance began at 10 p.m. EST and gained 1,043,000 viewers. In second was Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren‘s appearance, with 1,036,000 viewers at the 9 p.m. EST slot. Trailing behind Warren is former Vice President Joe Biden with 1,360,000 viewers at the 8 p.m. EST slot, and in fourth is businessman Tom Steyer with 774,000 viewers for the 11 p.m. EST slot.

During his appearance, Yang touched on everything from the chaos around the Iowa caucuses to his belief that the United States must adopt ranked-choice voting.

At one point, he addressed Trump and the fact that he has yet to tweet about him.

“You know who is already figured out I’m his toughest match up? Donald Trump. I’m the only candidate in the field he hasn’t tweeted a word about,” Yang said on Wednesday. “He knows I’m better at the internet than he is.”

Yang also noted that Trump’s “most potent attacks” are those aimed at the corruption of politicians and claimed that such attacks don’t work on political outsiders such as himself.

Speaking of the Iowa caucuses, which report Yang winning 1 percent of support, the 45-year-old serial entrepreneur noted that the rollout of results would be smoother in New Hampshire, which is a primary state. He also suggested that the fiasco was not beneficial for the Democratic Party as a whole.

“I feel for the Democrats and the people of Iowa, but the fact is this was really an avoidable error that shot the party in the foot,” he said, adding that he believes the event will make it more difficult for Americans to trust Democrats to provide “massive systems with government.”

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang calls the Iowa caucus fiasco an “avoidable error that shot the party in the foot.” “It is going to be harder to convince Americans that we can entrust massive systems with government if we can’t count votes on the same night…” #CNNTownHall pic.twitter.com/x0YaT0477T — CNN (@CNN) February 6, 2020

Yang is set to take the debate stage Friday night alongside Biden, Warren, Steyer, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, ABC News reports.

The debate comes after the controversial results of the Iowa poll were deemed unfit to declare a winner by Associated Press. Although both Sanders and Buttigieg appear to be neck-and-neck for first place, a recent Morning Consult survey seems to suggest Sanders benefitted the most ⁠— it reports that the majority of respondents are “more likely” to vote for Sanders following the caucuses.