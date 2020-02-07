Erica Mena Posts Hilarious Video Of Her Husband Safaree Samuels Singing To Their Brand New Baby Girl

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels have already figured out ways to calm down their first child together.

The Love and Hip-Hop stars welcomed a baby girl earlier this week, and have seemed to be enamored with her ever since. In her latest preview of the baby, Mena posted an adorable moment between Samuels and their daughter on Instagram. The black-and-white video shows Samuels holding their newborn as the television plays behind him. He isn’t wearing a shirt in the photo as he holds her. The baby is bundled up in a blanket and fans of the couple can only see her head full of hair.

As Samuels is rocking their daughter, she is crying loudly at the beginning of the video. Samuels proceeds to calm his baby down by singing a song loudly to her. While he is singing to her, laughter is in the background as he is singing off-key in his daughter’s face. Samuels continues to sing louder until the baby eventually stops crying. Mena wrote in her caption that the trick has worked every time for the couple as they navigate bonding with their newborn.

The adorable post was first posted on Mena’s Instagram Stories and was shared on The Shade Room’s Instagram page. The post received millions of views from the outlet’s followers and more than 12,000 comments.

“That the cutest thing ever!!! I’m crying laughing tho,” one follower said.

“He used to sing to her belly, kinda like white noise to her lol,” another fan pointed out.

“I know Nicki folding her arms in the bed with her bottom lip poked out elbowing her husband saying ‘why we can’t have a baby,”‘ another follower joked.

Samuels has seemed to be adapting well to his first time as a parent. The music producer shared several moments of his wife’s pregnancy on his own Instagram page in anticipation of his baby girl. Samuels posted a photo of his daughter for the first time earlier this week and showed himself holding her tiny hand.

“These past 24 hrs have been an adventure to say the least!! I’m a part of the #girldad club now,” Samuels wrote under the photo. “Perfection is here.”

Mena and Samuels have yet to share the name of their newborn, or an official picture of her face. The two have been transparent about their marriage and the highs and lows of Mena’s pregnancy in the past, so fans will most likely learn the information in the weeks ahead.