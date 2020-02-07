‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Sally’s Health Crisis Rocks Everyone Around Her

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 10 reveal that heartbreak and twisted schemes cause drama and chaos. Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will receive a devastating diagnosis that will rock everyone around her. In the meantime, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will use his girlfriend to further his agenda.

Monday, February 10

Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will corner her son and make some rather radical demands. She will encourage Wyatt to marry Flo as soon as possible. It seems as if Quinn wants them to tie the knot before something happens to tear them apart again.

Dr. Pappas (Andreas Georgiou) will tell Sally to come to the hospital. He will deliver her diagnosis and tell her about her illness. Sally will be able to lean on Katie Logan (Heather Tom) during this difficult time, per She Knows Soaps.

Tuesday, February 11

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Katie won’t be able to keep Sally’s news to herself. She will turn to her fiancé, Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), and tell him that Sally’s having a health crisis.

Thomas will let Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) in on his latest scheme. The designer wants to throw a surprise birthday dinner for his girlfriend, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), but of course, he has an ulterior motive. Vinny will call Thomas out on using people and not considering their feelings.

Wednesday, February 12

Katie will tell Wyatt about Sally’s medical condition. She realizes that she won’t be able to convince Sally to tell Wyatt herself and will make the decision to betray the redhead’s trust. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Wyatt will be heartbroken upon hearing the news.

Thomas throws a surprise birthday party for Zoe. He hopes to make Hope jealous by giving Zoe a rather special birthday gift. But The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) will also react to his father’s grand gesture.

Thursday, February 13

The soap opera spoilers suggest that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) cannot agree about why they are still not together.

Hope will confront Thomas about hurting Douglas. But he will point out that not too long ago, she put him in a similar situation with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton).

Friday, February 14

Zoe will try to build a bridge between her and Douglas. However, the little boy only wants his “Mommy Hope.”

Forlorn, Sally will refuse to get the medical help that she needs. Katie will encourage her to be strong because she’s a fighter.