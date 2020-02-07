Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Battling with ‘Friends’ Creator And It Could Scuttle Reunion

The cast of Friends is getting ready for a reunion that fans have been scrambling for since the show ended. But Jennifer Aniston’s relationship with the show’s creator could reportedly put the show on the chopping block.

According to Radar Online, Marta Kauffman and Aniston have been battling for years over money. It began in 2002, shortly after the eighth season of the show. The entire cast, which includes Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc, decided to negotiate their salaries collectively in order to be sure that they all got paid equally.

The cast was successful in their bid and they ended up getting paid $1 million per episode of the show for the ninth and tenth seasons. At the time, the salary was a shocking amount and the highest that anyone had been paid.

Kauffman apparently took issue with the amount, saying in 2015 at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour that she didn’t agree with the payout.

“A million dollars an episode is kinda ridiculous,” Kaufmann said. “Let’s be honest, that’s a lot of money.”

Since then, she and Aniston have been on the outs, according to reports.

“Jen’s known to carry a grudge against Marta for not supporting the cast’s profit percentage, which made them all extremely rich,” a source said.

Until the situation is resolved, it is reportedly a wedge between the people involved.

“It’s the elephant in the room that won’t go away until they’ve mended fences,” the source said.

To help resolve things, Cox is apparently trying to calm and work things out.

“Courteney is playing peacemaker and suggesting they get together over dinner to work this out because if they don’t, having Jen and Marta in the same room together will be all awkwardness and no fun,” the insider reported.

The show reunion is by no means a done deal, and the insider suggests that the conflict could harm the negotiations. Right now, talks are still ongoing for the unscripted show that would see the entire cast reunited. Once the deals are worked out and any conflicts are put to bed, the next obstacle would be making the show work around everyone’s busy schedules.

Aniston has stayed in touch with the other women on the show, and Cox, Kudrow and Aniston recently got together for a girl’s night out, as The Inquisitr previously reported. She posted images of the reunion to her Instagram page show the trio having a good time.