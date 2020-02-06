‘Vikings’ Season 6 Return: Alicia Agneson Teases Fans Regarding Who Katia Really Is

Alicia Agneson weighs in on what's in store for Katia when 'Vikings' returns.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 10 (titled “The Best Laid Plans”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 6. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Actor Alicia Agneson, who plays a mysterious Rus character that may — or may not — know Ivar, discusses what is in store for her character when Vikings returns.

Now that the midseason finale has aired, viewers are already anticipating the return. However, this will also mean the end of the long-running historical drama series, so the excitement is bittersweet. While they wait for a premiere date, Agneson was happy to tease viewers with what will happen regarding her character’s storyline, according to Metro.

Katia, who is the new wife of the Rus leader, Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky), has only just been introduced in Vikings. However, the actor who plays her is a familiar face — especially to Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen). In Season 5 of Vikings, Agneson played Ivar’s wife, Freydis, of whom he eventually killed. In Season 6, Prince Oleg introduced his wife to be and Ivar immediately fixated on her because, according to him, she bore a striking resemblance to Ivar’s dead wife.

Since then, Ivar has both told Oleg that she looks just like Freydis as well as approached Katia on her own. Katia initially denied she was Freydis. By the midseason finale, she was going so far as seducing Ivar, although, this may have been merely to obtain information.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

Since her arrival in Kiev as Katia, fans have been wondering if she is somehow Freydis, even though it seemed certain that she had died in Season 5. In fact, the character even seems to play along with Ivar’s admission at times. However, when his brother, Hvitserk (Marco Ilso) recently turned up in Kiev, it appears that Ivar may just be imagining the similarity between his wife and Katia.

“There was quite a big spoiler in the last episode where [Hvitserk] joins [the group] in Russia and he can’t see the likeness [between Freydis and Katya],” Agneson revealed. “It’s only Ivar.”

While Agneson admits that Ivar’s eyes might be playing tricks on him, she did also drop a hint that it might not be entirely clear regarding what is going on.

“I suppose you don’t really know yet… but it’s in the eye of the beholder. We’ll see what happens and if she does know something about Freydis.”

As yet, no release date has been announced by History Channel for the Season 6 return of Vikings. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the series could potentially return in November.