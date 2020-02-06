WWE Rumors: Major NXT Superstar Injured On Wednesday Night’s Show

One of the top stars in all of NXT may have been legitimately injured on Wednesday.

Injuries in WWE are nothing overly uncommon, but they always seem to come at the very worst time imaginable. On Wednesday evening’s episode of NXT, there was chaos from start to finish and rumor has it that a major superstar ended the night injured. Tommaso Ciampa finished the night with yellow spray paint on his back courtesy of The Undisputed Era, but they may have left him with something much worse than that.

Next weekend, the superstars on the yellow brand will present NXT TakeOver: Portland with some huge matches already lining the card. The main event is expected to be Adam Cole defending his NXT Championship against Tommaso Ciampa, but that match may now be in jeopardy.

At the end of NXT on Wednesday night, Ciampa was being beaten down by the entirety of The Undisputed Era, but something went wrong earlier in the night. As Ciampa went down to the ring with Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne for the match, he appeared to be limping and dealing with a leg injury of some sort.

Wrestling Inc. reported that Ciampa was indeed checked out by a WWE doctor at ringside during NXT. Pete Dunne also continued to check on Ciampa while they were on the apron together during the match.

Ciampa still participated in the match and post-match beatdown, but the injury appeared to happen before it even started.

WWE

WWE has not confirmed any type of injury to Tommaso Ciampa at this point and it is not known if it is legitimate or worked. There is the possibility that Ciampa was simply selling an injury for the match and show, but why would he do it before the match even started?

Right now, Ciampa is scheduled to face Cole for the NXT Championship in the hopes of regaining the title he never truly lost. Many fans will remember that the former champion suffered a serious injury last year which caused him to relinquish the championship and have to be on the sidelines for months.

Since returning, he has been a prominent focal point for NXT and has been involved in many big matches. His feud with The Undisputed Era has been going on for a long time now, and the match against Cole at TakeOver: Portland could very well steal the show.

Tommaso Ciampa is one of the most popular superstars in all of WWE and NXT at this very moment in time. Not only would another injury cause him to miss more time, but it would be simply brutal after all the in-ring action he missed last year. Fans can only hope that the injury is not serious or part of a storyline.