Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Sharon Case Previews Sharon Seeing Cassie

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sharon sees Cassie during a nightmare on the episode slated for Friday, February 7. The actress who portrays Sharon previewed all the details of the storyline with TV Line’s Michael Maloney recently.

Sharon (Sharon Case) is fighting breast cancer right now. The amount of sympathy and attention she’s received from Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) as well as from Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is a bit overwhelming for her. Sharon doesn’t want cancer to take over her entire life. Part of the reason Sharon has chosen not to reveal her diagnosis to anybody other than close family is that she hopes that she can go through most days without the constant reminder that she’s facing chemo and treatments. Because of all the worries Sharon is facing, on Friday, she suffers a nightmare. During it, her late daughter Cassie (Camryn Grimes) appears to her.

Case spoke about filming the upcoming show and the challenges of being throughout the whole script for that day.

“That was fun, and also it was the craziest day, ever, ever for me,” the actress noted. “It’s unusual to have a day when you’re pretty much in the entire script. What made doing this one so exhausting was the material. There are a lot of emotions, and Sharon’s having a terrible nightmare. I think I did seven costumes changes that day. It was an exhausting day. It was the last day of shooting before we went on break at the end of the year. It was a great show.”

However, Case also previews that there are aspects of Sharon’s nightmare that are genuinely frightening. It sounds like Y&R viewers are in for an emotional roller coaster on Friday.

“This episode is very scary, though,” previewed Case. “I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Overall, Sharon takes comfort in seeing Cassie during this struggle that she’s facing with breast cancer. Unfortunately, although the doctor gave Sharon plenty of reason for hope, she still has to consider that she could lose her life as a result of her diagnosis. Because of that, Sharon thinks of Cassie and that she might see her again one day soon should death be the ultimate outcome of her fight with cancer. Cassie is never far from Sharon’s heart in the first place, and the actress noted that it makes a lot of sense that Cassie would show up in her dream.