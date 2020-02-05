Donald Trump Allies Slam ‘Loser’ Mitt Romney Over Impeachment Vote

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah broke ranks with the Republican Party on Wednesday, announcing that he is voting to convict President Donald Trump in the United States Senate’s impeachment trial. Romney is being praised by Democrats in both chambers of Congress, but apparently some Republican congressmen are not happy with his decision.

According to a new report from The Hill, House Republican lawmakers closely allied with Trump are now slamming Romney for voting against the commander-in-chief. In a statement, Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York called Romney a “sore loser,” likening him to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who led the effort to remove Trump from office.

“Mitt Romney absolutely despises that Donald Trump was elected POTUS & he was not. The sore loser mentality launched this sham impeachment & corruptly rigged & jammed it through the House. It looks like Schiff recruited himself a sore loser buddy on the GOP side to play along,” Zeldin said.

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida went a step further than Zeldin, blasting Romney for losing to former President Barack Obama in 2012, suggesting that the senator voted to remove Trump because he holds a grudge against him. “I can’t tell if Mitt hasn’t forgiven Trump for not picking him for Secretary of State, or if Mitt just hasn’t forgiven himself for giving us four unnecessary years of Obama,” he said.

In a tweet, Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana suggested that Romney is after publicity, pointing to the senator’s television appearances and various media interviews. Romney, Banks said, “is trying to inflict maximum damage” on the president, which is why he is going on television to talk about his vote to convict.

Chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, was not as critical of Romney as some of his Republican colleagues. In a video posted to social media, Biggs said that he does not know what Romney’s “motivation” is, arguing that Trump did nothing wrong during his contacts with the Ukrainian government.

As The Hill notes, during a speech on the Senate floor Wednesday, Romney explained the reasoning behind his vote. In an emotional address, the Utah senator explained that he believes Trump’s actions rise to the level of “high crimes and misdemeanors” as defined in the United States Constitution, announcing that he is voting to convict the president of abuse of power.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump was acquitted on all charges in a 52-48 vote on the first article of impeachment and 53-47 on the second. All Democrats voted to convict the president.