‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Peter Weber’s Ending Still Hasn’t Leaked, ABC Executive Teases The Scoop’s Out There

Fans are quite curious to find out how Peter Weber’s final rose ceremony goes, but The Bachelor spoilers about this remain elusive. ABC executive Rob Mills recently chatted with former Bachelor Nick Viall and he did share a few intriguing details about the mysterious ending ahead.

Blogger Reality Steve has acknowledged that he has yet to piece everything together about The Bachelor ending for Peter’s season. Not only that, but Peter himself has noted with confidence that he doesn’t think the details will leak. There are plenty of theories floating around, but nothing has seemed to quite fit the teasers that those with the show have previously shared.

When Rob recently did The Viall Files with Nick, there was some talk about Peter’s ending. Naturally, Rob wouldn’t spill the beans. However, he said enough to get some spoiler fans thinking.

Rob confirmed that he does know how Peter’s season ends. That, in itself, is an interesting remark. Quite a few of the theories floating around social media rely on the possibility that perhaps Peter is so confident because the true ending hasn’t happened yet.

For example, one possibility is that perhaps Peter didn’t make a final choice during filming. Instead, it could be that he will make that choice during the After the Final Rose special. However, it seems that is not the case.

While chatting with Nick, Rob shared that there are probably fewer than 50 people out there who know exactly how Peter’s season ends. Peter has previously said that there is a reason that he’s confident the ending won’t leak. However, if dozens of people know what happens, that means that the information is out there and it seems to rule out that things remain up in the air in any sense.

Reality Steve’s spoilers have noted that he believes that Peter is with someone now and that it is one of his final two ladies. His The Bachelor spoilers also have revealed that there apparently is no proposal at the final rose ceremony.

The spoiler king has suggested that he has gathered some significant details about what happens, but he has yet to be able to fill in all of the gaps. He believes that sharing what he does know would simply prompt questions he can’t answer. As a result, for now, he’s still digging and trying to piece everything together.

Can Peter’s ending really remain under wraps until it plays out on ABC during the finale? Whatever does happen is supposedly gut-wrenching, emotional, and unusual in some way, and Rob teases that the element of surprise is going to be great.

Next up for Peter and his ladies is Episode 6 and the hometowns are right around the corner. The Bachelor spoilers from Peter have indicated that he is happy now, but even Nick noted that Peter didn’t seem to want to share the scoop with him when they chatted a while back. Fans are anxious for answers, but they may not be getting them anytime soon.