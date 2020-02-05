‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Kyle Leaves Lola

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, February 5 brings a stunning confession from Kyle as he and Lola agree to end their marriage. Plus, Victoria and Billy clash, Victor comforts Victoria and Amanda gets a terrifying blast from her past.

At Jabot, Kyle (Michael Mealor) accidentally tells the staff that Lola (Sasha Calle) is their point person. He corrects that to Summer (Hunter King) and asked somebody to send Theo (Tyler Johnson) to his office. However, Theo wasn’t there because he was at Society to see Lola. She sat down with Theo as Summer and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) looked on. Summer let her mom know that she told Theo about kissing Kyle, and Phyllis advised Summer to find a new hangout restaurant.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) was at the bar talking to Lindsay (Kirby Bliss Blanton). Lindsay reassured Mariah that she’d find a new job in no time considering her video editing skills. Phyllis left, and Mariah stopped Summer from going to Lola’s table. Then, Kyle arrived and found Theo and Lola sitting together. Kyle took Lola into the kitchen to talk, and Mariah convinced Summer and Theo to leave.

In Society’s kitchen, Kyle let Lola know he wasn’t surprised to see her with Theo, but she noted that her friendship with Theo is nothing like Kyle’s past with Summer. Kyle insisted that he wanted to fight for their marriage, but Lola wanted clarification about what he meant when he said Summer was in his head. Kyle answered Lola honestly, and he told her that he wasn’t able to answer Summer in San Francisco when she asked him questions about his happiness. Ultimately, Kyle let his wife know that Summer is not only in his head but also in his heart. A heartbroken Lola discussed how Kyle had worn down her defenses, and she’d believed that he wouldn’t break her heart the way her dad broke her mom’s heart. In the end, they decided to end their marriage, and Kyle left to go to a hotel. Lola found Theo and told him she needed a friend right now because her marriage is over. At The Grand Phoenix, Kyle was sitting at the bar, and Summer came in and took his hand silently.

Meanwhile, at Crimson Lights, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) showed up late to talk to Billy (Jason Thompson). Victoria told Billy that she had proof that he cheated with Amanda (Mishael Morgan). Billy was shocked since he and Amanda never cheated. Amanda and Nate (Sean Dominic) showed up, and Amanda briefly defended herself to Victoria. Then, Victoria left in a huff, and Billy apologized for Amanda getting caught up in the drama. After that, Nate and Amanda talked, and her ex-fiance Ripley Turner (Christian Keyes) came up. When Amanda showed up at her hotel room, she was stunned to see Ripley, who said it’d been a long time since they’d seen each other.

Finally, Victoria went back to the Ranch, and Victor (Eric Braeden) had her box some more. Victor offered his daughter some advice, and she vowed never to allow anybody to hurt her again.