Donald Trump Slams ‘Drama Queen’ Nancy Pelosi In Retweet Marathon: ‘Plays Into Every Female Stereotype’

Nancy Pelosi defiantly ripped up a copy of Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night, as The Inquisitr previously reported, earning her cheers and jeers from people across the political spectrum. The president weighed in on the controversy with a lengthy series of retweets slamming the House Speaker for “pitching a hissy fit” to a tweet that accused Pelosi of playing into “every female stereotype.”

Trump began retweeting messages shortly after his speech, starting with a tweet from his former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.

“Disappointed to see @SpeakerPelosi rip up the speech that mentioned lives we’ve lost and heroes we celebrated at the SOTU. No matter how you feel or what you disagree with, remember others are watching. This was unbecoming of someone at her level in office,” she wrote.

Others criticized Pelosi for tearing up a document that contained the names of people who had died, and others said that she was disrespectful to the country when she ripped up the speech.

All told, Trump retweeted 23 critical messages related to Pelosi’s response to his speech over several hours, more than four times the number of tweets or retweets that he made about the speech itself.

White House bureau chief at the Washington Post, Philip Rucker, weighed in on Trump’s retweeting marathon.

“If there were any doubt that Speaker Pelosi tearing up his speech bothered President Trump, take a look at his Twitter feed this morning,” he wrote.

The controversy began when Trump appeared to refuse to shake Pelosi’s hand when she offered it to him prior to his speech. After listening to his State of the Union address, she picked up her copy of the speech and slowly ripped it up in full view of the cameras.

The president and the speaker have been on bad terms for a while now. While Pelosi has always been a target of the president’s attacks, things have gotten worse since the impeachment proceedings began. The two reportedly haven’t spoken since October.

Pelosi took to Twitter to comment on Trump’s refusal to shake her hand, saying that Democrats would continue to try to work with Republicans for the country. One Trump adviser said that he believed Trump could have made a gesture of unification had he accepted Pelosi’s hand.

“The country seems very, very divided but I think Trump made a mistake not shaking her hand.”

The impeachment proceedings are slated to end on Wednesday when the Senate votes to acquit or convict the president on the two articles of impeachment.