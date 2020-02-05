Van Jones Says Donald Trump’s State Of The Union Address Is A ‘Warning Shot To Liberals’

In the wake of Donald Trump‘s State of the Union Address, CNN commentator Van Jones appeared on a network panel and spoke about the speech, Breitbart reports. The 51-year-old author posted a clip of his appearance on Twitter along with a summary of his thoughts.

“The #IowaCaucus was a debacle, followed by a strong #SOTU speech laying out Trump’s strategy to win – which includes going for Black voters,” he wrote, referring to the results of the Democratic Iowa caucuses, which were delayed due to reported problems with the app used to report results.

“This was a warning shot from the Trump campaign to liberals, and we need to take this VERY seriously in order to win.”

According to Jones, Trump effectively used his speech to address his base and show what the president “thinks he needs to do and when.”

“He knows he’s gotta give a lot of red meat to his base and he gave it,” Jones said, noting the focus on religious liberty, abortion, and the military.

He also claims that Trump appears to have decided to focus on the African Americans community while “doubling-down” on his hardline immigration stance against the Latino community.

Jones pointed to Trump’s decision to use his speech to focus on his several efforts to help the African American community, including his budget’s “lifeline” for struggling black colleges and universities, as well as criminal justice reform and school choice.

“What he was saying to African-Americans can be effective,” Jones said.

Trump honored several African American figures during the speech, including Army Veteran Tony Rankins and Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee.

Regardless, Jones admitted he believes Trump is attempting to divide African-Americans and Latinos with his focus on border enforcement.

CNN reports that Trump’s address was “dazzling” but divisive. Echoing Jones, the network noted that Trump appeared to be speaking directly to his base and took aim at the Democrats’ botched Iowa caucuses. However, CNN also stated that the speech — in typical Trump fashion — was riddled with “exaggerations, falsehoods and misleading rhetoric.”

Trump’s address received attention for his apparent snub of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Following his speech, Pelosi dramatically ripped up a copy of his statement — a move the president addressed on Twitter on Wednesday via a series of retweets.

“That was weak, Nancy. I wish she held her cool. Plays into every female stereotype,” one of the retweets read.

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley said she was “disappointed” in Pelosi’s decision and said it was “unbecoming” of someone of her political stature.