‘RHONY’ Star Ramona Singer’s New Home Is In The Same Building As Her Old Apartment

Ramona Singer recently gave fans a look inside her new pad on Instagram.

Ramona Singer‘s new home isn’t too far from her old one. In fact, according to a new report, it’s just four floors up.

According to a report from Bravo TV’s Style and Living on February 4, the Real Housewives of New York City cast member is moving on from the apartment she purchased downtown in June of last year after selling her longtime Upper East Side apartment for $4 million a short time prior.

“Goodbye East 80th, hello 60s! My last sunset,” she wrote last summer after saying goodbye to the home where she lived for more than two decades. “But I’m going to have better ones from my new apartment!”

While Singer reportedly loved the apartment she moved into in 2019, she is leaving the home after less than one year in lieu of a place with nicer floors and a better view.

“Simply Moving will be moving into this new apartment and they’ll be placing everything exactly the way it is downstairs,” she told her online audience in a video shared on Instagram Live. “But it’s going to look better because I have running wood floors! And my views are even better!”

Ever since Singer moved into her first apartment downtown, she’s experienced backlash from her online audience who have hassled her about the parquet floors because they think the flooring looks cheap. Now, however, as she prepares to relocate, Singer is happy to move to her new apartment, which has been outfitted with stunning, full-plank wood floors.

Singer also has a brand new kitchen at her new place that has stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, including a large fridge.

“You know I love to entertain, right? Turtle time—you need lots of ice!” she said.

In other Singer news, she and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo for the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of New York City in the coming months, but so far, a premiere date has not been announced.

While the new season will be without its longtime star, Bethenny Frankel, who quit her full-time position on the series in August of last year after appearing on eight of its past 11 seasons, Singer didn’t appear too concerned about Frankel’s absence when she discussed the topic at BravoCon last November.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Singer said that the show is “better and stronger without Bethenny,” according to a report from Us Weekly magazine.