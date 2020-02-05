NBA Rumors: Marcus Morris-To-Clippers Trade Possible, Landry Shamet As Main Trade Chip

Since the start of the 2019-20 NBA season, the New York Knicks have been informing everyone in the league that they have no intention of making Marcus Morris available on the trade market before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. However, rumors surrounding Morris started to heat up once again after the Knicks parted ways with the team’s president of basketball operations, Steve Mills, the man who wanted to keep the veteran small forward long-term in New York.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, unlike Mills, Knicks General Manager Scott Perry, who is now running the basketball operations, doesn’t envision Morris as part of their long-term future and wants to trade him for assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process. Days before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline, the Knicks are reportedly active on the trade market, finding a trade partner for Morris. Berman revealed that one of the NBA teams who expressed strong interest in adding Morris to their roster is the Los Angeles Clippers.

“The Knicks have shopped Morris, 30, but want a nice payback to deal him — more than simply a late first-round pick, as The Post has reported. Sources indicated several contenders have expressed interest. The Clippers attempted to sign him to a long-term deal this summer and could use him. So could the Sixers, his hometown team. The Knicks like young Clippers guard Landry Shamet. Mo Harkless, the small forward from St. John’s, would have to be added to any deal for the math to work. Morris is making $15 million this season.”

Sacrificing a young and promising talent like Landry Shamet is undeniably a tough decision for the Clippers, but it is something that they should consider if it means acquiring a player of Morris’ caliber. Morris would be an incredible addition to the Clippers, giving them a very reliable backup for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and someone who could be tasked to guard the opposing team’s best player.

Aside from his good reputation on the defensive end of the floor, Morris could also help the Clippers in terms of scoring, rebounding, and floor-spacing. This season, the 30-year-old small forward is averaging 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 43.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Morris may have revealed his desire to finish the 2019-20 NBA season as a Knick but he’s also aware that the NBA is a business. Morris said that as of now, he’s already preparing himself for whatever is going to happen before and after the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. Aside from the Clippers, other top suitors of Morris on the trade market include the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers.