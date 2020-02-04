‘Bold & The Beautiful’ Comings & Goings: Zoe Pennington Out As Kelly, Twin Recast Suggests ‘Steam’ Reunion

The Bold and the Beautiful comings and goings reveal that a beloved character has just been recast. After playing Kelly Spencer for over a year, Zoe Pennington’s time in the role has come to an end. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) daughter will now be played by Avalon and Colette Gray, per She Knows Soaps.

The adorable blond, blue-eyed girl will be replaced by twins. But this is not the first time that Steffy’s daughter will be played by two actors. In fact, when Zoe was initially cast in the role, she shared the part with the beautiful Chloe Teperman. It was only at a later stage that Zoe made the role her own.

This piece of casting news seems to suggest that Kelly may have more screen time in the months to come. Since her parents are two major characters on the CBS soap opera, it makes sense that if they have more scenes together, viewers will see much more of Kelly.

Kelly’s half-sister, Beth Spencer, also often appears on TV. Currently, Beth is played by Madeline Valdez and River Davidson. The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Beth had a lot of air time last year because of the kidnapping storyline. Therefore, it only made sense that the role is shared by two children. As Liam and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) grieved their little girl, then found her and made a family with her, viewers were treated to many scenes with the baby.

It seems inevitable that Kelly may be making more of an appearance as The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Liam and Steffy will be spending more time together. Liam and Hope Logan recently broke up, resulting in him having a lot of free time on his hands.

In fact, the twin recast hints at a possible “Steam” reunion. Already, Liam and Steffy are going for walks on the beach with their daughter. Father and daughter are also spending more time together as he tries to cement the bond with his firstborn.

This marks the end of Zoe’s reign as Kelly. In October of last year, an on-set photo was posted of her and her TV mother, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood. In the caption, which is presumably written by her parents, the little girl thanked the cast and crew of The Bold and the Beautiful for “an amazing first year.” She also was grateful to her onscreen parents for helping her in every scene.

Stalwart The Bold and the Beautiful fans may even remember that Zoe and Chloe were not the first child actors to play Kelly. That honor belongs to Gabriel Sporman, a little boy, who will always be remembered as one of the sweetest newborns on The Bold and the Beautiful set.

The Gray twins are slated to appear later this month in time for the February sweeps.