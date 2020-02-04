‘The Bachelor’ Cosmo Cover Scrapped Amid Claims That Victoria Fuller Modeled ‘White Lives Matter’ Clothing

Peter Weber's sizzling cover with Victoria Fuller has been pulled by the magazine.

The Bachelor will not be featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan. On the same day the ABC reality show featured a date in which contestant Victoria Fuller won the opportunity to pose for the iconic magazine alongside leading man Peter Weber, the magazine announced the cover has been pulled due to Fuller’s past association with the “White Lives Matter” slogan.

Victoria, 26, was expected to grace the cover of the magazine’s next digital issue, but Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Jessica Pels released a statement denouncing the model’s controversial past.

“Unequivocally, the White Lives Matter movement does not reflect the values of the Cosmo brand,” Pels said, per People. “We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and any cause that fights to end injustices for people of color.”

Pels went on to explain that when the Cosmopolitan team flew down to Costa Rica for The Bachelor date challenge, they did not meet any of the potential models until they were ready to shoot. The editor-in-chief explained that she only knew Victoria’s first name and nothing about her past when she chose the winner of the digital Cosmo cover.

“It wasn’t until a few weeks ago that I found out that the woman I’d chosen had, in her past, modeled in an ad campaign wearing White Lives Matter attire,” Pels explained in her statement.

After long discussions regarding the situation, the magazine decided to drop plans for Victoria’s cover on the brand’s website and social media feeds. Photos from The Bachelor fashion shoot have already been printed for Cosmo’s March issue, complete with an inset of the questionable cover, and some photos from the shoot appear on the magazine’s website with the headline “We Spent the Day with Pilot Pete In Costa Rica.”

People notes that Victoria once modeled for a White Marlin Marina ad campaign titled “Marlin Lives Matter” in regards to endangered fish species. The “White Lives Matter” slogan was reportedly used to promote the conservation of white marlin. “Blue Lives Matter” messaging was also used on promotional shirts and hats, in reference to blue marlin.

The ABC reality star has not yet publicly commented on the controversy about her past modeling shoot, not have Bachelor producers, but fans of the show have praised Cosmo for pulling the cover.

“Happy to see Cosmpolitan taking an ethical stand against bigoted Bachelor contestant Victoria Fuller. No one who models for a White Lives Matter campaign deserves any kind of platform; it’s a shame she’s received one at all,” one commenter tweeted.

Even before this setback, Victoria Fuller had been a controversial contestant on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. She previously caused drama due to her past relationship with country singer Chase Rice, who was blindsided when he was hired to serenade Victoria and Peter during a one-on-one date.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.