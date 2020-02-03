Ariana Madix Resonds After Stassi Schroeder Disses The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast’s Look-A-Like Houses

Stassi Schroeder poked fun at her co-stars' homes on 'Pump Rules' last week.

Ariana Madix is fighting back after hearing Stassi Schroeder suggest that the home she shares with Tom Sandoval is just like the homes of their Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Schwartz, and Katie Maloney, during last week’s episode of Season 8.

During the show, Schroeder claimed that while she hadn’t been inside of the homes of Madix, Sandoval, Taylor, and Cartwright, their new homes looked “exactly like Schwartz and Maloney.

“I mean, everything is identical. I can’t remember whose house is whose,” she said, wondering why none of the cast members have wondered why they have the “same house.”

Days after the episode aired, Madix told Bravo’s Style & Living that Schroeder’s comments were simply “not true” and noted that no one purchased the same home.

“I did not get the same house as anybody else,” Madix shared.

As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Madix and Sandoval were the first cast members to purchase their first home. So, when it comes to their home of choice, they weren’t attempted to copy or follow in the footsteps of anyone. If anything, it was their co-stars who followed their lead by purchasing their own homes in the Valley Village neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Madix went on to say that when it comes to her and Sandoval’s home purchase in 2019, their life milestone was a very important thing for the both of them, especially financially speaking.

“You don’t want to be wasting your money on rent for too long,” she shared.

According to Madix, her and Sandoval had very cheap rent when they were living in West Hollywood, unlike Schroeder, who Madix claimed had a very expensive apartment.

Just last month, nearly a year after Madix and Sandoval purchased their first home, Schroeder and her fiancé, Beau Clark, bought a home of their own. However, while Madix and Sandoval, along with the rest of The Valley-based cast members, have a farmhouse-style home, Schroeder and Clark opted for a $1.7 million Spanish-style pad in the Hollywood Hills.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder and Clark confirmed they were homeowners in January on Instagram and were immediately met with congratulatory messages from their Vanderpump Rules co-stars.

“We are such adults af,” Lala Kent, who lives in Bel Air with her fiancé, Randall Emmett, wrote.

“Woohoooo!! Congrats guys welcome to the club!!!” Cartwright added.

“I am so excited get drunk at new home!!” said Taylor.