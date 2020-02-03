WWE News: Six Different Superstars ‘Knocked Silly’ In The Past Week

It was not a good week for WWE superstars as six of them had scary moments.

There is no denying that WWE and other professional sports are taking concussions seriously and will not play around with possible head injuries. Doctors are always on hand to check out any possible head trauma, and they were kept busy for the last few shows. In the last week alone, six different WWE superstars were said to be “knocked silly” with some likely dealing with situations more serious than others.

It’s hard to really know just how serious all of the following injuries were for the different WWE and NXT stars were, but they have been confirmed. Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Wrestling Inc., reported that six superstars were either “knocked silly” or “knocked out” as a part of two events in the last week.

The concussions or head issues came at NXT Worlds Collide from last Saturday and this past week’s Monday Night Raw. Three situations happened at each show, and many fans were well aware of two from Raw which were quite obvious.

During the Raw Tag Team Championship Match, Samoa Joe left halfway through as Kevin Owens had to fend for himself. After doing a suicide dive to the outside, Joe disappeared from the match and needed to be brought to the back after grabbing his head.

In the match between MVP and Rey Mysterio, the former World Champion was obviously shaky on his feet. MVP delivered a kick halfway through the match and it was noticeable that Mysterio had some trouble standing up and getting around the ring.

The third injury from Monday Night Raw was to Riddick Moss who was making his main roster debut from NXT. He was partnered with WWE 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley, but it isn’t certain what caused Riddick to be “shaken up.”

At Worlds Collide on Saturday, one of the biggest issues came during the match between The Undisputed Era and Imperium. Alexander Wolfe caught a kick to the face from Bobby Fish and he ended up being removed from the match before it was over.

Marcel Barthel and Roderick Strong are two other NXT superstars who were “knocked silly” during the Worlds Collide event.

The report from Wrestling Observer stated that not all six of the WWE superstars ended up with full concussions, and some are already said to be “alright.” Official updates have not yet been provided by WWE or NXT regarding all of these superstars, but more will become known this week as the TV shows air.