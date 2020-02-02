February Sweeps Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Jill Keeps Billy In Line

New The Young and the Restless spoilers for February sweeps reveal that Jill works hard to keep Billy in line as he revels in his newfound freedom. Plus, Billy’s Abbott family ends up experiencing drama, and one of them disagrees with the others on how to handle it.

Billy (Jason Thompson) has once again shed the old ball and chain — Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and he’s looking forward to sewing his wild oats again. However, his mother Jill (Jess Walton), as well as his siblings, might have something to say about it. Y&R head writer recently spoke with Soap Opera Digest about Billy and the Abbotts and what will happen with them during the upcoming sweeps month.

“Billy will continue to live on the wild side as he relishes his new independence, which greatly troubles Victoria as she questions his ability to parent their children,” teased Griffith.

This breakup is not going to be amicable it seems. Both Victoria’s parents, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) support her being entirely done with Billy this time. Although Billy insists he will remain committed to parenting their children, it looks like Victoria might try to push Billy out of their lives. However, Jill (Jess Walton) steps in and makes sure Billy doesn’t go entirely off the rails.

“You can always count on Jill to keep us guessing and February sweeps is no different,” said Griffith. “Jill has a few tricks up her sleeve to keep Billy in line with a new project that will also benefit her in the process.”

While it’s not clear what Jill is up to, it sounds like it is something that will engage Billy enough to get him involved in something other than pursuing his freedom and gambling, which will hopefully serve him well before everything is all said and done. Perhaps Billy’s new focus will also convince Victoria that he will be fine as a father to their children.

Of course, it sounds like Billy could find himself embroiled in some Abbott familiy drama during February too.

“A crisis will present itself for the Abbott family leading them to be more united than ever. Conflicts will arise when family members have different reactions to an issue at hand.”

The situation could end up pulling Billy’s attention to his family as they rally together to overcome the impending crisis. Billy could also end up finding himself at odds with his siblings as they argue about what to do.