WWE News: Champion Calls Women’s Roster ‘Worthless,’ Reveals Dream Opponents

Bayley recently sat down with Sport Bible for an interview, where she discussed the current WWE women’s division. During the conversation, she was asked who is the best wrestler on the Friday Night SmackDown women’s roster, which prompted the superstar to throw shade at her colleagues.

While she did have praise for her friend, Sasha Banks, the current Friday Night SmackDown Women’s Champion called the rest of the roster “worthless.”

Of course, it’s worth bearing in mind that her comments were made jokingly, perhaps as a way to build some storylines with the blue brand’s female stars. Bayley is currently the main heel in the blue brand’s women’s division, and it’s her job to be disliked.

However, Bayley did have some praise for other women superstars in WWE. When asked to name her dream opponent on the NXT roster, she struggled to decide between three superstars that she’s a big fan of.

“Toni Storm. That’s like the one that I know, right? Yeah, or Kay Lee Ray. I love her. [Actually] Let’s go for Kay Lee Ray … Man, there’s too many to choose from [on NXT], but at the moment I’m gonna say Candice LeRae.”

During the interview, Bayley was also asked to share her thoughts on Liv Morgan, who recently returned to WWE television as Lana’s former lover.

The SmackDown Women’s Champion appears to be excited for Morgan’s future, as she was mainly a part of the Riott Squad stable in the past and wasn’t given many opportunities to shine as a singles performer. Furthermore, Bayley wants a match with her now that she’s riding solo.

“I think her standing on her own is gonna be a huge change for the women’s division on Raw especially, so I would love to stand toe to toe with her.”

Bayley also opened up about her 2020 ambitions in WWE, revealing that she wants another shot at the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Bayley and Banks were the first team to hold the titles in WWE, but they dropped them to The IIconics at WrestleMania 35. After the event, Banks went on a hiatus from the company because she and Bayley were reportedly unhappy with the booking decision.

For the time being, the superstar is enjoying a run at the top as the blue brand’s main champion going into WrestleMania season. It remains to be seen what 2020 holds for her, but she’s currently in a strong position, and it’s likely only a matter of time before she crosses paths with her dream opponents.