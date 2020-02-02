‘One Piece’ Episode 921 Set To Introduce The Most Beautiful Woman In Wano

The upcoming episode of One Piece, which is titled “Luxurious and Gorgeous! Wano’s Most Beautiful Woman – Komurasaki!,” is expected to introduce Komurasaki. According to the preview, One Piece Episode 921 is set to finally show this character and the dark truth behind her beauty.

“In front of the Straw Hats who are on an undercover operation, Komurasaki, Wano’s most beautiful woman and an Oiran, walks through in procession. Her gorgeous appearance. That amorous look. However, behind the beauty, she is hiding her true identity. A storm of flowers sweeps through the Land of Wano.

Komurasaki was first mentioned by Otoko in One Piece Episode 920. Otoko was the little girl who lined up at the Flower Capital to taste Sanji’s soba. During her conversation with the Straw Hat Pirates, she revealed that she is working as a Kamuro — a child attendant of an Oiran. According to Nico Robin’s mentor, this term refers to a top idol, or superstar, of the Land of Wano. The only Oiran in the area is Komurasaki, who is a dream woman for men and a role model for females.

Before they parted ways, Otoko told Sanji, Cyborg Franky, and Robin that Komurasaki would be having a procession in front of them on their way to Shogun Kurozumi’s mansion. Before Komurasaki’s procession arrived, Robin was informed by her mentor that she would be one of the few chosen to perform at Shogun Orochi’s mansion. She has been working hard to earn this opportunity since it would enable her to gather vital information that will be very useful for their upcoming war against Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates.

One more day until #ONEPIECESTAMPEDE comes to cinemas! ???? https://t.co/IbANNptxFH We have 5 mini posters & sets of stickers to give away to celebrate ✨ To enter, RT this tweet and tag a friend who loves One Piece ???? Ends midnight Feb 2, UK/IE only! pic.twitter.com/LoPVlyHT2n — Manga Entertainment (@MangaUK) February 1, 2020

As mentioned in the preview, One Piece Episode 921 is set to reveal vital information about Komurasaki. Though Robin’s mentor described her in glowing terms, it seems like she is also the cause of the misery of several people in Wano. Using her beauty, Komurasaki could manipulate men to do things that they will greatly regret in the end.

Also, for those reading One Piece manga, it’s been established that Komurasaki isn’t just an Oiran, but also someone from a very popular family in Wano. Komurasaki is the little sister of Kozuki Momonosuke and her real name is Kozuki Hiyori. Momonosuke and Hiyori went on separate ways after Emperor Kaido executed Lord Kozuki Oden. While Momonosuke traveled to the future together with some members of the Nine Red Scabbards, Hiyori remained in the Land of Wano with her mother, Lady Kozuki Toki.