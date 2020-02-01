David Dobrik Surprises A Fan’s Dad In The Sweetest Way

David Dobrik paid a special visit to a superfan's dad.

YouTube’s 23-year-old comedic sensation David Dobrik is becoming increasingly famous in recent months for his chaotic and crazy four minute and twenty second vlogs. As Dobrik grows in popularity, he continues to give back to fans and the community every chance he gets. Most recently, Dobrik paid a visit to a superfan’s dad’s home in a touching video clip that has since gone viral, according to Insider.

A college senior named Vienna Skye has long been a fan of Dobrik’s. When she was home for winter break, she shared his videos with her father who also quickly became a fan. Before long, her dad was requesting to watch the vlogs with her and they were able to bond over this shared interest. Eventually Skye’s dad became so invested that he even dressed up like Dobrik to earn a laugh from his daughter. Skye documented all of this through a TikTok video in hopes of getting Dobrik’s attention.

“I swear to God, David, do you see this? Please somehow surprise my dad. I think he would be more excited than I would, to be honest,” Skye pleaded.

Luckily for her, Dobrik did see the video, which earned over 2.7 million views on the platform. He was more than happy to oblige with a visit.

Dobrik, accompanied by his friends fellow comedian Jason Nash and his assistant Natalie Mariduena, paid a visit to Skye and her family. She documented the whole visit in what later became a very popular TikTok video.

We flew to New Jersey to surprise her dad!! pic.twitter.com/Z5gSE8qdal — DAVID DOBRIK (@DavidDobrik) January 29, 2020

“It was such a surreal and rewarding feeling seeing my dad in such shock that our favorite YouTuber came all the way to New Jersey to surprise him. The whole time David was at my house, my dad [was] in awe. He said it felt like the 25th of December,” she later said of the special experience.

In order to express her appreciation for Dobrik coming all the way out to New Jersey to surprise her dad, Skye even had special cookies with Dobrik’s face on them made which she awarded him with during his visit.

Dobrik even took the time to take plenty of selfies with Skye and her father as he later documented in his own TikTok video synopsis of the visit.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dobrik has grown in fame exponentially over the past year. He won in three separate categories at the Streamy Awards and currently boasts over 15 million subscribers on YouTube.