Lori Loughlin Says Official Documents Prove She Never Tried To Bribe The University Of Southern California

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli continue to insist they are innocent in regards to their alleged role in the college admissions scandal.

Former Full House star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli are making headlines yet again due to their role in the ongoing college admissions scandal. Most recently, the couple has come forward to claim that prosecutors are withholding evidence that would prove that they are in fact innocent. They referenced documents that they believe prove they never intended to bribe The University of Southern California, according to USA Today.

In a recent court filing made by Loughlin and Giannulli’s legal team, they insist that there is documented evidence that the couple intended to donate money not to any specific official at The University of Southern California, but to the school itself. If this is something they can prove, it would likely help to greatly benefit their case as it is certainly not against any law to donate money to a university.

There is documentation “that helps show that (the couple) believed all of the payments they made would go to USC itself – for legitimate, university-approved purposes – or to other legitimate charitable causes,” the filing continues.

The filing goes on to allege that “Singer stated that Giannulli and Loughlin thought their payment of $50,000 went directly to USC’s program.”

The couple has been accused of paying $500,000 in bribery funds to Rick Singer, the admitted mastermind of the college admissions cheating scheme. They allegedly used these funds to help secure their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, a spot at the University of Southern California. They have also been accused of attempting to falsely portray their daughters as crew recruits, despite the fact that neither girl is known to have participated in the sport.

At this point, the famous parents are in a tough spot legally as the charges continue to add up against them and the stakes seem to be getting higher and higher. It is appearing increasingly likely that prosecutors may try to use the couple’s daughters against them in court. There is a good chance the girls will be called in to testify against their parents, or possibly even face charges themselves, inside sources close to the family say, as The Inquisitr previously reported.