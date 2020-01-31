Liverpool FC Vs. Southampton FC Preview, Odds: Unbeaten League Leaders Face Threat From Surging Saints

Liverpool FC needs only eight more wins to seal their first title of the Premier League era, but Southampton FC comes in with seven wins in their last 11.

With a win over arch-rival Manchester United two weeks ago, Liverpool FC has now defeated every other English Premier League team this season. The runaway leaders now need only eight victories to seal up their first title of the Premier League era, but they face a potentially dangerous challenge from one of the league’s hottest teams, the surging Saints of Southampton FC, winners of seven in their last 11 matches.

Once apparently a lock for relegation eight seasons after their most recent elevation to the top flight, the Saints now sit ninth and could put themselves level on points with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, depending on the results those teams manage to obtain on Sunday. But Liverpool have won five straight league matches over Southampton including a 2-0 victory in the second league match of the 2019/2020 season, according to the BBC.

The Saints, on the other hand, have had moderate success on their recent trips to Anfield with a win in the league and one in the League Cup. Nonetheless, a Liverpool win on Saturday would equal the record for consecutive Premier League home wins of 20 set by Manchester United between March of 2011 and March of 2012. Liverpool has already set a record for either the Premier League or its predecessor, the First Division, with 70 points from their last 20 games.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp offers his thoughts on the Saturday match against Southampton in the video below.

Given Liverpool’s seeming unbeatability this season, and despite Southampton’s admirable form coming into the Saturday clash, it is perhaps not surprising that oddsmakers have installed the hosts as the heavy favorites. According to Caesar’s sportsbook odds published by Bleacher Report, odds on a Liverpool win are set at 29-100 — meaning a wager of $100 brings back a profit of $29.

But Southampton have been given long shot odds of 91-10. In other words, a $10 bet wins $91, if the Saints become the first team to hand the Reds a defeat in Premier League play this season. Only Manchester United have played the leaders to a draw, way back in October — but Liverpool got a measure of revenge on January 19, cruising to a 2-0 win.

Since that draw four months ago Klopp’s team has won 15 consecutive league matches, most recently a 2-0 triumph over West Ham United on Wednesday of this week, according to Stats Zone.

Liverpool’s second-leading scorer, Sadio Mane, is likely to miss the game against the club that brought him to England in the first place, six years ago, with a muscle injury, according to the BBC.

The match is set to get underway at 3 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Saturday, or 10 a.m. EST in the United States, 7 a.m. PST, with the U.S. telecast carried by NBC Sports Network.