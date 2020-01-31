Kelly Dodd & Shannon Beador Reportedly Asked To Return For Season 15 Of ‘RHOC’

Real Housewives of Orange County stars Kelly Dodd and Shannon Beador have allegedly been asked to return for the reality show’s fifteenth season, according to an exclusive report from Hollywood Life. The news comes on the heels of two very public exits from previous long-running housewives, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge.

If the source is correct, then Shannon will be the only remaining cast member from the infamous “tres amigas.” The article hints that season fifteen will give Shannon and Kelly a chance to reconcile their differences and give the 55-year-old a chance to shine without being dwarfed by the shadow of Tamra and Vicki.

Kelly is reportedly thrilled that the two OG housewives are not returning, while Shannon will miss them.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Tamra had gone on a mass unfollowing spree after her departure was announced. She told Andy Cohen that she did it to keep everyone “out of sight and out of mind,” as she still feels emotional about everything.

Vicki had already been downgraded to a “friend” role last season but remained a big part of the drama. Season fifteen will be the first one in Orange County‘s history that doesn’t feature Vicki in a titular role.

Despite the news, neither Shannon nor Kelly has officially accepted their alleged offers but it would be surprising if they declined. Kelly previously told a fan on Instagram that she was “grateful” for the job because “everyone is expendable.”

Per the Hollywood Life article, “No contracts have been signed and they’re still talking to the ladies about getting new wives as there will definitely be new faces on this season.”

It appears that the rumors of Bravo wanting a cast shake-up for season fifteen were true. Pending anymore casting bombshells, it looks like the next season will star Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and at least two new wives.

As is typical of any Real Housewives news, social media reactions were mixed. Shannon and Kelly’s many fans and haters were out in full force to give their varied opinions on their potential return.

“Not watching anymore of #RHOC until @RHOC_KellyDodd is no longer on it. They clearly only keep her to amp up the drama but the obnoxious lack of class is exhausting,” tweeted one user.

“Kelly Dodd cannot carry #rhoc. Sorry she’s more explosive than Tamra OR Vicki and will divide the group,” wrote another person.