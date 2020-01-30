‘Apex Legends’ Is Coming To Mobile Platforms

Apex Legends is coming to iOS and Android platforms. That news was broken by industry insider and analyst Daniel Ahmad on Twitter.

While Ahmad wasn’t able to provide a day and date when fans of the popular shooter can expect its arrival, he did say publisher Electronic Arts has confirmed the news. Ahmad went on to say the game is going to get an eventual global release.

EA is reportedly working with an unnamed partner in China in order to make sure Apex Legends truly will be a global release. It’s still not known if that means it will be a simultaneous release or will be coming to areas outside of China first.

The analyst added Tencent is likely the company Electronic Arts will work with on this title as it has done so in the past. EA has partnered with the Chinese game company on FIFA Online 4 and Need For Speed Online.

While this announcement, coming from an earnings call from Electronic Arts, should get iPhone, iPad and Android users plenty excited, there is one group of gamers who are still being left out in the cold.

It appears for now that Apex Legends is not planned for the Nintendo Switch. In fact, the company said they still don’t have plans to bring any of their current library of games to the hybrid console.

Apex Legends is the last of the “major” team-based shooters not already on mobile platforms. Its primary competitors, Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) and Fortnite have both been available on iOS and Android for several months.

Electronic Arts has confirmed they're working with a partner in China to create a mobile Apex Legends that will be released globally. For reference. Activision worked with Tencent for Call of Duty Mobile. Blizzard partnered with NetEase for Diablo Immortal. pic.twitter.com/oCJzlsksi3 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 30, 2020

Fortnite is also available on the Nintendo Switch. PUBG is only available on the Xbox One, PC, PS4, and mobile devices.

Apex Legends is also the newest of the most popular team-based shooters. The game had a bit of a surprise launch back in February of last year and was met with a massive number of adopters very early on.

As is the case with Fortnite, the title is free-to-play, allowing gamers to download it for free and only paying for items, cosmetics, and new heroes should they want to make those purchases. None of those items are geared towards giving players a competitive leg up.

The announcement that Apex Legends will eventually come to mobile devices came on the same day the game unveiled its “season four” trailer. That trailer also showed off a brand new hero who will be coming to the game when the new season launches next Tuesday, February 4.