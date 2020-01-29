‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Victor Helps Victoria

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, January 30 bring a shocking choice for Phyllis while Victor surprises Victoria with some post-breakup therapy.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) sets priorities, according to SheKnows Soaps. She finally gets her date with Chance (Donny Boaz) after a lot of cajoling and tricks to get him there. It seems like Phyllis might not have wanted Chance for Chance. Instead, she needed details about his dealings with Adam (Mark Grossman) in Los Vegas. Although Chance admires Phyllis’s tenacity, he’s not falling for her game. Even though things go well, when Summer (Hunter King) calls, needing some help, Phyllis does the right thing and leaves Chance wanting more. Of course, Chance isn’t one to wait around too much, so he goes ahead and heads back to The Grand Phoenix, where Abby (Melissa Ordway) is waiting for a nightcap. It looks like Phyllis might have lost her chance with Chance.

Meanwhile, Abby gets some help at Society when she hires Lindsay (Kirby Bliss Blanton). For a while now, Lola (Sasha Calle) has done a lot of work at the restaurant while Abby spends most of her time at the hotel. Now there’s somebody else to take some of the load at Society, which may free Lola up to work on her marriage if it’s not too late. Plus, Abby should have more time to pursue a relationship with Chance.

Finally, Victor (Eric Braeden) teaches a valuable lesson. He genuinely tried to do the right thing this time when Victoria (Amelia Heinle) got back together with Billy (Jason Thompson). He mostly kept his mouth shut and at least attempted to be supportive. However, once The Mustache got wind of Billy giving Victoria a hard time, all that went out the window. He hired somebody to follow Billy, and he’s made no bones about how much more than Billy, his daughter deserves.

Now that Billy has left Victoria and the kids again, she’s spending some time with her parents at the Ranch. Victor cannot stand to see his daughter’s heart broken yet again over a man he considers to be a juvenile punk. This time, though, Victor helps Victoria with her anger. He gets some boxing gear, and Victoria begins to punch out her anger. Eventually, after a lot of physical exertion, Victoria finally lets out her emotional pain too. She cries as Victor hugs her providing some rare comfort. Victor’s actions aren’t unheard of, but they also aren’t what he used to do because he used to be too busy with work to help Victoria through her breakups.