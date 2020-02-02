Sammy Watkins & Wife’s 2018 Wedding Was Held In Bonita Springs, Florida

Watkins and wife Tara Powell had a very famous wedding crasher among other surprises.

The year 2018 was a big one for Sammy Watkins. It was not only the year that the 26-year-old was signed to be a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, with whom he is now playing in the Super Bowl, but it was also the year he married Tara Powell.

The two held the event on March 31 of that year at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa. The hotel, located in Bonita Springs, Florida, is only 20 miles from Fort Myers, where the two of them grew up. The Hyatt offers waterside ceremonies as well as 82,500 square feet of event space that looks out onto sandy white beaches and the Gulf of Mexico beyond.

Powell stunned in her wedding dress, bringing the bling in a form-fitting bejeweled strapless gown. The mermaid flair at the bottom of the dress was complemented by her long curls that cascaded down to her waist. Powell accessorized with a cross necklace as well as a halo-inspired headpiece.

Watkins himself wore a white shirt and pants, complete with a light blue jacket. His hair was pulled back, and he accessorized with two gold chains.

Though guests were no doubt wowed by the beautiful bride and groom, they were surely blown away by two very special events that happened after.

The Couple Had A Very Special Serenade

Watkins and Powell were serenaded by R&B singer Tank. The artist, whose real name is Durrell Babbs, is known for hits such as “Maybe I Deserve,” “Please Don’t Go,” and “When We” and has sold more than 1.76 million albums worldwide.

Tank started with his largest hit, “Maybe I Deserve,” to great cheers from the audience. Sammy grinned while hugging his wife, and Tara smiled while taking a short video on her phone.

Tank then treated the crowd to “Please Don’t Go.” Though the song has a less than romantic storyline — with lyrics that center on regret after infidelity — the crowd happily danced and sang along.

Tank continued his performance for a full 20 minutes, and guests — as well as the bride and groom — all seemed in great spirits as they enjoyed the music.

Tank Was Not The Only Artist To Join The Wedding

Guests were soon in for a second surprise when a second celebrity joined the party. Rapper Plies also made an appearance, though he only performed one song. Plies, who is also a native of Fort Myers, is well known for hits such as “Shawty” and “Bust It Baby, Part 2.”

He also has a connection to football, playing a wide receiver on the football team of Miami University in Ohio in 1996 and 1997.

The rapper performed “She Is My Rock” in a sweet tribute to the marriage.

Watkins is once again in the headlines as he prepares for his appearance in the Super Bowl this Sunday. He plays a wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs.

