‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Explains How She Made Amends With Lisa Vanderpump After Season 7 Feud

Ariana Madix is dishing on how she got back in Lisa Vanderpump's good graces.

Ariana Madix famously feuded with Lisa Vanderpump throughout the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, but today, the two women are on much better terms with one another.

Weeks after viewers of the Bravo reality series watched as Madix attempted to get her job back at SUR Restaurant from a very hesitant Vanderpump, as reported by The Inquisitr, Madix addressed their current relationship during a January 28 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“As difficult as our relationship was during that time, it was the best thing for our relationship, because we have gotten to a place where we are so open and honest with each other, and that’s a place where I never thought I would get to with Lisa,” Madix revealed, giving a nod to their dispute over Vanderpump’s treatment of her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Madix called Vanderpump out for suggesting that Sandoval and their TomTom business partner, Tom Schwartz, weren’t working as hard as she and her husband, Ken Todd, were during the early moments of the restaurant’s debut in West Hollywood. Needless to say, Vanderpump wasn’t happy to hear that Madix expressed her distaste for her behavior, and ultimately, at some point in 2019, Madix stopped working at her restaurant.

During Vanderpump Rules Season 8, as Madix attempted to convince Vanderpump to rehire her as a bartender at SUR Restaurant, Vanderpump said she didn’t understand why Madix — who had previously talked “sh*t” about her — would want to come back to the venue. She then told Madix that she would have to take some time to think about allowing her to pick up some shifts because she was feeling hurt by all that she had said.

Also during her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Madix said that when it comes to the evolution of her relationship with Vanderpump, as well as Vanderpump’s relationships with the other cast members of the show, she believes that the restaurant owner likely gets something out of being so close to her staffers.

“I feel like something that maybe — I’m speculating here — but maybe something that she got from that whole experience was that being on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ was, we actually do love her and do support her,” Madix suspected. “Maybe we’re people that she can see as future friends instead of people that she can’t trust or feel good around.”

Vanderpump used to be featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as well but quit her role on the show after Season 9 included allegations of leaked stories from her co-stars.