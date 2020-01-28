Camille Grammer Responds To Accusations Of Getting Twitter Fans To Attack Brandi Glanville For Lisa Vanderpump

Camille Grammer is being accused of doing Lisa Vanderpump's dirty work.

After Grammer shared a series of tweets last week, slamming Brandi Glanville for allegedly lying about her supposed hookups with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Denise Richards and suggesting she was creating stories in an effort to nab a full-time position on Season 10, Grammer addressed a fan who suspected she was doing so on Vanderpump’s behalf.

“This passive aggressive move to get her fans to blast [Brandi Glanville] on Twitter has [Lisa Vanderpump] written all over it, same with [Denise Richards] all of a sudden going out with [Joanna Krupa]. Neither woman is that strategic,” the fan wrote.

In response, Grammer said the idea was a “conspiracy theory” and added the eye roll emoji.

Fans were also criticizing Grammer for inserting herself in the ongoing feud between Glanville and Richards on Twitter, even when she wasn’t being tagged, and said she should instead be enjoying her life with her new husband, David C. Meyer, outside of the drama of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast.

In another post on Twitter, Grammer responded to a fan who said they didn’t believe that Glanville and Richards had truly hooked up, despite Glanville’s claims of “receipts,” and noted that they were equally unsure of why people continued to discuss the issue online.

“They are shaming people who do do those things. None of their business. Love you Camille!” the fan wrote.

“I agree. Thank you,” Grammer replied.

Because Grammer appeared to be estranged from the majority of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills at the time filming wrapped on Season 9 last year, many believed she wouldn’t be a part of the upcoming 10th season. However, when a number of the series’ returning stars and several former cast members, including Eileen Davidson, Adrienne Maloof, and Kim Richards, assembled at Kyle Richards’ home for a filmed charity event in November, Grammer was present.

Despite the appearance, Grammer still didn’t appear to be on the best of terms with her co-stars as filming on the 10th season continued and during an interview with TooFab months ago, she claimed she was being “targeted” by the other women.

“There’s drama targeted at me,” she revealed, via The Inquisitr. “How do I say it the right way? I feel that I show up somewhere, and I felt targeted. But there are things that need to be discussed.”