Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Battles Her Demons

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, January 28 tease that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will be faced with a dilemma. She wants to do the right thing but is also battling her own demons, per She Knows Soaps.

Steffy and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) have just returned from a walk on the beach with their daughter, Kelly Spencer (Zoe Pennington). Steffy loved having Liam around and told him that she appreciated the time that he was spending with her and Kelly. However, she also felt that he was missing Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). Liam admitted that he was still trying to deal with the fact that Hope Spencer (Annika Noelle) had ended their relationship.

The more that Liam opened up to her, the more obvious it was that Steffy was feeling guilty about her role in the breakup. Of course, The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that she only kissed Liam at the instruction of her brother, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Although she still seems to have feelings for Liam, she would not have kissed Liam if Thomas had not egged her on. Hope caught Liam and Steffy together and she dumped him.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Steffy will be struggling with her conscience. At the end of the last episode, she told Liam that she needed to tell him something about the kiss. It seems as if she wants to confess and tell him that Thomas had urged her to make a move on him.

But The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas will say something to change Steffy’s mind. It seems as if he will prevent her from coming clean to Thomas. After all, if Steffy tells Liam that she planned for Hope to see them, Liam will go running to Hope with the information. He will convince Steffy that it is in her best interest to keep their secret.

Thomas will tell Steffy that she can have everything she wants if she just keeps quiet. It seems as if Steffy may want to get back together with Liam again. Despite proclaiming that she was a proud single mother, it seems as if she may have secretly been pining for her ex.

Steffy knows what it was like to grow up without a full-time father and may not want the same for Kelly. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Steffy may decide to continue lying to Liam just so that she can have her family whole again.