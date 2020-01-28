‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Shows Off Toned Abs In New Selfie

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer has been promoting a healthy lifestyle since the start of the New Year and she recently shared an update photo of herself with fans.

Taking to Instagram, Leah showed off her toned abs in a new selfie posted to the social networking site. Dressed in black workout pants and a gray sports bra, Leah poses for the picture which accentuates her stomach. The photo is two pictures side by side with the mom-of-three wearing the same outfit in both. She also wears her long brown hair down and with some curl added to it. Her long nails are manicured with what appears to be dark pink and white nail polish.

In the first photo, Leah is facing the camera straight showing off her toned abs. She is smiling for the photo and appears to not be wearing any makeup. For the second photo, Leah turns her body to the side to give fans a peak at her abs from that angle. Her hair is now slightly in her face covering half of it. Leah is still smiling for the second photo.

With the caption, Leah claims that the Flat Tummy app has been “exactly what she needed” in order to take the resolutions that she set for the New Year “seriously.”

Within the first few days of being posted, the photo had over 17,000 likes from Leah’s followers as well as plenty of positive comments.

“I love you so much!!!!,” one comment read with four emojis with stars for eyes before adding, “You friggin goddess.”

Another comment read, “I would never guess you were a mom of three! You look,” with three fame emojis following the text.

“How often do you workout Leah? You’re amazing. You have come such a long way girl both spiritually & physically too. Keep it up,” another commenter wrote adding a black heart emoji.

This isn’t the first time that Leah has shared updates to Instagram, though. Two weeks ago, she shared a photo of her rocking gym body which showed Leah in the gym. She was sitting on a gym may wearing workout attire with a fitness ball nearby.

Just after the New Year began, Leah Messer took to her Instagram account to announce she would be using the Flat Tummy App for the New Year. She came under fire from fans who criticized her for promoting weight loss to her fans.