Christina Aguilera Shares Wild Throwback Snap From Her First Grammy Awards Win

Pop star Christina Aguilera recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of her Best New Artist win at the Grammy Awards. In honor of the milestone, the blond bombshell and powerhouse vocalist took her 6.6 million Instagram followers on a trip down memory lane with a post featuring throwbacks from the evening of her win.

In the first snap in her triple Instagram update, Christina posed in front of a backdrop with the Grammy award in her hands. She wore a silver dress with an asymmetrical hem, ruffled details, and a plunging neckline. The rising pop star was slender and didn’t yet have the voluptuous physique she rocks today, so no cleavage was visible despite the low-cut top. Her platinum blond locks were down in a simple style, and she rocked blue hues on her eyes and a soft pink lip gloss.

The second snap that Christina opted to share was from her time on stage, accepting the award. She spoke into the microphone and held the award in one hand while the other hand was raised enthusiastically as she spoke her piece. The third and final snap was a picture of the award itself, with the year of the win on it — 1999.

In the caption of the post, Christina talked about how meaningful that particular award was. Though the pop star has won countless awards over the years, she mentioned that the Best New Artist was a particular thrill because the “category can never be won again.” She also extended her congratulations to Billie Eilish, the most recent recipient of the award.

Christina’s followers couldn’t get enough of the throwback snap, and the post racked up over 220,100 likes within just 19 hours. The update also received over 1,700 comments from her fans, who loved the glimpse into her past.

One follower, who was apparently a fan of both Christina and Billie, commented, “Yessssss!!!! Two queens!!!!!!!! Both deserving of this unique category!!!!!!!!!”

“I’m so glad there is a woman like you in the public eye who is strong and unapologetic and still so real,” another fan added.

“I remember the day you won a Grammy and looked in the camera saying “hi mom!” Moment I’ll never forget!! I love you!” another admirer said.

“queen of everything not everyone can say that they have that one!” was another comment.

While Christina promotes her latest projects on her Instagram page, she does occasionally delight her followers with throwbacks. Back in December of last year, as The Inquisitr reported, Christina shared a fun video that paid tribute to her “Genie in a Bottle” music video.