‘The Bachelor’ Drama: Victoria Fuller & Chase Rice Were Involved Before, But They Don’t Describe It Similarly

During Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor, there was a fair amount of drama connected to Victoria Fuller and her past with singer Chase Rice. Spoilers had teased that Chase would be performing for Victoria during a date with Peter and that Victoria and Chase had a past of some sort with one another. However, it seems that they were not exactly on the same page about what that previous “relationship” was.

As everybody saw during Episode 4, Victoria was flustered to see that Chase was performing during her date with Peter. She had an awkward conversation with him after the mini-concert and she talked to Peter about the prior connection she had with Chase during the dinner portion of their date.

Ahead of Monday’s show airing, Chase spoke about the awkward encounter. Both Chase and Victoria readily acknowledge that they were together in some sense prior to filming, and he knew she was going on the show. However, it seems that neither of them anticipated that producers would use that connection to their dramatic advantage.

People notes that ahead of Episode 4 of The Bachelor airing, Chase chatted with the crew on the Fitz in the Morning radio show. Victoria told Peter that she and Chase dated and she broke it off with him because his lifestyle didn’t align with what she wanted. The way Chase explained it sounds a bit different though.

“We spent a night together in Charlotte, she’s a cool chick, from what I know of her. You know, I got no problem with her,” the singer detailed.

Was this just a brief one-night fling between Victoria and Chase? Did they actually date and form a relationship that she eventually ended? These two don’t seem to be quite on the same page about what their status was prior to her doing The Bachelor, and some might guess that the truth is somewhere in the middle.

Whatever the relationship between Victoria and Chase was, it was enough for producers to know about it and figure it would make for an awkward encounter. Producers definitely got a lot of mileage out of it, as things got intense and dramatic when the other ladies learned of the connection later.

The Bachelor spoilers suggest that from here on out, the Chase and Victoria connection doesn’t necessarily factor into anything else. Peter was initially stunned to find out that Victoria had been romantically involved with Chase prior to filming, but he worked through it pretty quickly.

That may be done and over now, but The Bachelor spoilers tease that there’s more drama connected to Victoria yet to come. All signs point to a wild ride to the finish line for Peter and fans are curious to see where this all heads next.