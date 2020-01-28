Mayim Bialik’s Surprising Education Connection To Grammy-Winner Billie Eilish

Former The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik revealed a surprising education connection to five-time Grammy-winning artist Billie Eilish in a new Instagram post.

The actress posted a congratulatory message for Eilish on the social media site, remarking that the singer is a fantastic music artist. In a reflective statement, the actress applauded the singer and songwriter, who along with her brother Finneas, had a historic win at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Bialik then shared her common thread with the superstar singer.

Eilish is part of the homeschooling community, a type of learning style that is used by Bialik for her own two children and is becoming an increasingly popular way for today’s parents to tailor their child’s learning to their particular interests or to strengthen their ties to a particular community of people.

The actress called the singer a “homeschool heroine” in a hashtag at the bottom of her caption.

Bialik, who has B.S. in Neuroscience and Hebrew and Jewish Studies from UCLA and earned a Ph.D. in Neuroscience from UCLA, once remarked in a homeschooling blog that she chose to teach her children at home because of the flexibility it allows. She also admitted that she felt that it was better for her sons not to be held to the standard of other children in their development.

The New York Times reported that Eilish and her brother Finneas were homeschooled by her mother Maggie Baird, who did not send her children to conventional school after seeing the success of the family band Hanson, a trio of brothers who were found success in the early 1990s and did not attend regular school. The band was popular at the same time Eilish’s brother Finneas was born.

Baird taught her two children songwriting using the lyrics of The Beatles as inspiration and both kids were encouraged to follow their passions creatively.

The actress noted in her homeschooling blog interview that parents of homeschoolers are a “progressive community of people” who are open to a lot of types of learning styles.

Fans applauded the actress’s support of Eilish’s learning style and shedding a light on the idea that success can be achieved outside of the standard school curriculum.

“It’s great to have another amazing person that is homeschooled. Talent able to flourish and inspired others,” said a fan of both women who commented on the photo that Bialyk uploaded of the singer and songwriter.

“My kids’ LOVE her…..home schooled & vegan,” said a second fan.

“Billie is such a role model to many people,” said a third fan of the singer in the comments section of Bialyk’s post.