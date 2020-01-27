Nick Jonas’ Epic Clapback To Fans Who Made His Teeth A Trending Twitter Topic After Grammy Performance

Nick Jonas posted an epic clap back on Twitter to fans who realized he had something stuck in his teeth during his Grammy performance with The Jonas Brothers of their new songs “Five More Minutes” and “What A Man Gotta Do.”

The topic which quickly trended on the social media site prompted Nick to respond on Twitter, owning up to the gaffe.

“So honored to have been back on the Grammy stage tonight,” said Nick in a series of two tweets.

This was followed by the post seen below after Nick realized he headed out on stage with a noticeable morsel of food in his mouth, clearly visible when he opened it to sing with his brothers.

And at least you all know I eat my greens. ???? — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 27, 2020

Fans quickly picked up on the moment and turned it into a viral trend.

“Nick Jonas had food in his teeth during his performance and I think Joe and Kevin purposely didn’t tell him as payback for breaking up the band years ago,” joked one fan, bringing up what they believed was the hilarious reason why no one told Nick that he had something stuck in his teeth before performing for the Grammy audience.

“I’m jealous of whatever is stuck in Nick Jonas’ teeth,” quipped a second fan of the band, who made their triumphant return to the Grammy stage after ten years.

“Me, yup! It happens. Also…it’s the Grammy’s. One should check their teeth prior to a worldwide performance,” stated a third fan of the gaffe.

The Jonas Brothers hit song “Sucker” lost the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ YouTube sensation, “Old Town Road.”

“What’s a Man Gotta Do” is the latest single from the family band. They dropped a new video for the tune on January 17 which featured their wives Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Priyanka Chopra.

The video honed in on three movies that were favorites of the 1970s and 1980s including Grease, Risky Business and Say Anything. The brothers and their spouses paid homage to the flicks while performing the new tune.

The Jonas Brothers recently announced they would be performing a one-month residency at the Park Theater at MGM Park Las Vegas for the month of April on Instagram.

The group will stage a series of nine shows spanning from April 1 through April 18 of this year joining the likes of other music superstars who have also announced residencies in Sin City for 2020.

These include Kelly Clarkson at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood; Aerosmith at the Park Theater in January, February, May, and June; Barry Manilow throughout the year at Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino; Billy Idol at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort; Boys II Men Terry at the Fator Theatre inside The Mirage Las Vegas during select dates in January, March, May, and June; Cher at the Park Theater during select dates in February, and Christina Aguilera Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in February and March.