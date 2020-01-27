‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will & Ciara Weigh Their Options, Sonny & Evan Get Closer

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, January 27, reveal that the week will start off with some big drama in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans will watch as Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) try to figure out their next move following the shocking revelation that Will is innocent of killing his mother-in-law, Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans).

Ciara found out the news from her grandfather, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), and his nephew, Xander (Paul Telfer), who urged her to keep quiet after they told her that it was Victor’s wife, Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) who was behind the wheel of the car that caused the accident that ended Adrienne’s life.

Flashbacks have also revealed that the accident caused issues in Sarah’s baby girl, who ended up dying after birth. Xander and Victor covered that up too, switching the baby with that of Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) daughter.

Now, Will is going to be forced to decide whether or not he wants to remain in prison for a crime that he did not commit or tell the world that Maggie caused the accident after a relapse on alcohol.

Meanwhile, Will’s soon-to-be ex-husband, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), will continue to grow closer with his new friend, Evan. The pair have become good friends and have also had a few romantic encounters, which were stopped due to Sonny’s estranged relationship with Will.

As the duo continues to strengthen their bond with one another, it seems that Will could be making his way back to Sonny if the truth about Maggie comes to light.

Elsewhere in Salem, Kristen and Brady will bond together in their grief over their late daughter. However, the couple will likely get a shock when the truth about the baby switch is finally revealed, and they find out that their little girl actually survived and is sadly struggling with cancer.

Kristen will also cause some issues for Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and his former girlfriend Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) when she spills the beans about Nicole’s alleged relationship with Brady.

Although Brady and Nicole are pretending to be a couple in order to get under Kristen’s skin and keep her away from Brady, it seems that Eric will be hurt when he thinks that Nicole moved on with Brady so quickly.

The episode will kick off a big week of high drama for Days of Our Lives fans to enjoy. The soap airs weekday afternoons on NBC.