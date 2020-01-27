Photos Of Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Gianna Bryant

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant were among nine passengers killed in a helicopter crash Sunday afternoon in Calabasas, California. Gianna was one of Kobe’s four daughters and the second eldest at 13-years-old. Kobe is also father to 17-year-old Natalia Diamante, 3-year-old Bianka Bella Bryant and 7-month-old Capri Kobe Bryant. Kobe and Gigi were flying to the former Los Angeles Lakers players Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks for basketball practice when the tragedy occurred.

This was one of the last photos Kobe ever posted of Gigi on his personal Instagram page. An avid basketball player, Gigi was dubbed the Mambacita, playing off her father’s Black Mamba nickname. No matter the occasion, or the outfit, Gigi looked like she was always ready to dribble the ball around and sink some buckets, stilettos and all.

Kobe’s Mambacita posed with friend and fellow Mamba Sports Academy member Azzi Fudd. While her dad might have been #24, Gigi took the #2 for herself. Back in October of last year, Gigi posed with her friend as they shared another day of practice together in their black uniforms.

Gigi attended a Pop-Up Disney event with her mom and dad last September. The happy father-daughter duo were all smiles in front of a colorful display. Gigi’s and her parents visited all sorts of exhibits and interactive displays at the events, all of which are to celebrate Mickey Mouse. As can be seen, Kobe held Gigi very near and dear to his heart.

In another Mamba Mentality post, Gigi got to visit and shoot some hoops with the women of the University of Connecticut basketball team. Gigi was all smiles to pose with some of her favorite players while getting to play the sport she loved so dearly. As always, dad was present for the fun-filled day.

An appreciation post for Gigi came from her dad on her 13th birthday. Born on May 1, Gigi was a Taurus, which Kobe made sure to note in his caption. The side-by-side photo truly showcased Gigi’s wide and infectious smile. She could often be seen sporting gear for UCONN, her favorite college and one she was likely to attend in the future.

At another UCONN event, Gigi traveled to Connecticut for the Huskies Senior Night. The duo celebrated Rebecca Lobo’s retirement and had a great night with the team and the staff. Gigi event got to visit in the UCONN locker room and pose with some of the team’s players.

In June 0f 2018, the Bryants traveled to Paris for a family vacation. Gigi posed in front of The Coronation of Napoleon by Jacques-Louis David which is found at the Louvre. Gigi also got to see the Mona Lisa and the Winged Victory of Samothrace. On their trip to France, the Bryant’s also visited the Palace of Versailles.

A young Gigi on her 12th birthday. The basketball beauty posed in a pale pink and gold polka-dotted sweater and wore her hair down in loose gorgeous waves. Dad made sure again to note that Gigi was a Taurus in his dedication post. Gigi was complimented on her talent in school and as a basketball player.

Harry How / Getty Images

In July of 2018, Gigi and her dad attend the Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships at the Woollett Aquatics Center. Kobe had his arms draped around his daughter in protection. Gigi sported a white Nike headband that matched her dad’s black Nike tee shirt. The duo enjoyed the day together watching sports, something they were often spotted out doing.