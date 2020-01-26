WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey Return Teased For ‘Royal Rumble’

According to a new report by WrestlingNews.co, Natalya has fueled speculation that Ronda Rousey will make her long-awaited return to WWE in tonight’s women’s Royal Rumble match.

Natalya posted a photo of herself with Rousey on Instagram over the weekend, which has naturally led to rumors that Rousey will be in Houston for the pay-per-view. While it’s entirely possible that the two friends were just hanging out, the timing of the post suggests that Rousey will be a participant in the match as the road to Wrestlemania begins.

WrestlingNews.co reporter Paul Davis followed up on the speculation by asking a source in the company about Rousey. However, he was told that she hadn’t been spotted in the hotel where all of the superstars are staying.

Of course, if Rousey is returning tonight, it’s highly likely that she will be sneaked into the arena in order to keep her comeback a secret. Should she make her way into the arena beforehand, it’s inevitable that the spoilers will be leaked online.

In the past, WWE has been known to keep superstars entering the Royal Rumble match a secret. When AJ Styles made his debut in the 30-man Battle Royale back in 2016, it shocked the industry, as the superstar signing with the company wasn’t public knowledge at the time.

The Royal Rumble is a fitting occasion to bring Rousey back into the fold. She will likely be interested in winning back the Raw Women’s Championship, and the Rumble match is the catalyst for launching a title rivalry. At the same time, the match is synonymous with surprises, and Rousey returning certainly fits that criteria as well.

Rousey’s return has been in the pipeline for months now. As The Inquisitr documented, she is no longer focusing on starting a family and is more concerned with taking life as it comes. Therefore, her chances of returning to wrestling in 2020 are highly possible, given that she reportedly left to have a baby with her husband Travis Browne.

Last month, GiveMeSport interviewed Stephanie McMahon, who revealed that Rousey will be back in action at some point. This supports claims that were made by Triple H last year as well, who said that Rousey is always pitching ideas for her return, while insisting that fans can expect to see her sooner rather than later.

As The Inquisitr reported over the weekend, there are also rumors of Naomi and Nia Jax making their WWE returns in tonight’s match.